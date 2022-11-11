The Norwegian maritime group DOF is one step away from bankruptcy

Today's rejection of the company's restructuring plan by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting raises considerable doubts about the possibility that the Norwegian group DOF and its subsidiaries, which operate a naval fleet of about 60 boats serving the offshore industry, can avoid the failure. The group has debts of approximately 18.7 billion crowns Norwegians (1.8 billion euros), debt - had specified Last June, the management presented the recovery plan - which the company is not able to cope with.
The plan presented in June and rejected today by shareholders is Outcome of discussions with shareholders, creditors, banks and with bondholders in place for three years and finally the agreement restructuring had been agreed with the majority of the key stakeholders, including the largest single shareholder, Møgster Offshore AS and Helge A, which controls 31.6% of the actions of the DOF.
As announced in recent days to shareholders, and as previously agreed by DOF and the group's creditors, now They open up two scenarios: implement the restructuring plan as mandatory procedure under the Norwegian Reconstruction Act or start the bankruptcy procedure of the company.