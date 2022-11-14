Last month cargo traffic in the port of Singapore fell by 4.0%

Last month the goods handled from the port of Singapore have totaled 46,8 million tons, with a decrease of the -4,0% on October 2021. Traffic continued to decrease containerised goods, which have been in place consecutively for 15 months, having been handled 26.9 million tons of cargo in container (-8.3%) made with container handling pairs to 3,06 million teu (+2.9%). On the other hand, there was a strong increase. As in the previous four months, freight traffic which amounted to 2.4 million tonnes (+47,3%). Oil bulk traffic recorded a bending of the -3,9% coming down to 15,8 million tons, while the other bulk has grown of +27.9% to 1,8 million Tons.
In the first ten months of this year the Asian port of call has handled a total of 482.0 million tons of goods, with a reduction of -3.4% on the same period of 2021. Loads containerized has been 287,0 million tons (- 4.9%) with a handling of containers that was equal to 31,1 million teu (- 0.2%). Conventional goods have attested to 20,7 million tons (+15.6%). Bulk oil has been 157,6 million tons (- 1.6%) and those of other type 16,6 million tons (- 12.7%).