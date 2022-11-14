In Doha it was christened MSC World Europe

Yesterday in Doha it was christened MSC World Europa
, the new cruise ship built for MSC Cruises by French Chantiers de l'Atlantique which will operate from next April permanently in the Mediterranean with departures from Italy. With the new units, the number of ships in the MSC Cruises fleet rises to 20 It is thus confirmed as the third cruise group in the world.
With 215,863 gross tons, MSC World Europe It is 333.3 meters long, 47 meters wide and, with 2,626 cabins and 40,000 square meters of public spaces, can accommodate 6,762 passengers.
Powered by liquefied natural gas, MSC World Europe is The first ship in the world to incorporate innovative fuel cells that can significantly reduce, together with the presence of numerous other ecological solutions state-of-the-art, the overall environmental impact of the ship, almost completely eliminating emissions of air pollutants, including sulphur oxides and fine dust, and reducing significantly nitrogen oxides and CO2 emissions up to 25%.
MSC World Europe will spend its season inaugural in the Middle East offering seven-night cruises to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, United Arab Emirates, Dammam, Arabia Saudi Arabia and Doha, Qatar. Next March 25 the ship will head to the Mediterranean for summer 2023, offering seven-year cruises nights with stopovers in the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.