testata inforMARE
14 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
17:26 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
The financial performance of the German terminalista HHLA further deteriorated
Decrease in containerized volumes handled by terminals
Amburgo
November 14, 2022
As well as other major terminalist companies global operators in the container segment, dependent as are from the trend of the maritime transport market containerized of which they constitute the link with the mainland, also the German Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is recording a trend in financial and operating results that follows that of the main shipping companies in the sector which in the third quarter of this year experienced a further weakening of financial performance and further deterioration of operating performance.

HHLA closed the third quarter of 2022 with a value of revenues of 393.2 million euro, which on the one hand represents The new record for this time of year on the other hand marks a Further attenuation of the positive trend in turnover resulting in increase of +6.3% on the third trimester last trimester year. The only port activities operated by the group have totalled revenues of 383.2 million euros (+5.7%).

EBITDA, EBIT and profit after tax values showed reductions compared to the third quarter of 2021 having been equal to respectively to 101.4 million (-11.0%), 58.8 million (-17.8%) and 34.9 million euro (-27.6%).

Volumes also declined in the third quarter of this year in both Containerized cargos enlivened from the port terminals of the group and those to and from intermodal markets, equal results respectively to 1,5 million teu (- 16.4%) and 416 thousand teu (- 1.4%), figures very far from the historical records of almost two million teu and 500 thousand teu stable in the third quarter of 2019 and in the third quarter of the now distant 2011.

In the first nine months of 2022 the harbour traffic enlivened by HHLA has been pairs to 4,9 million teu, with a bending of the -5.7% on the same period last year, while traffic Intermodal is turned out pairs to less than 1,3 million teu (+1,0%).

In the period January-September of this year, revenues are piled to 1,17 billion euros (+8.7%), of which 1,14 billion generated by port activities (+8.3%). EBITDA is State of 292,7 million euros (+0.9%), the operating profit of 160,1 million (-1.2%) and profit after tax of 93.9 million euros (-6,8%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Positivi i risultati trimestrali del gruppo armatoriale greco Attica
Atene
Nel periodo luglio-settembre i ricavi sono aumentati del +48,4%
INDUSTRIA
Cargotec rinvia l'avvio della procedura di vendita della MacGregor
Helsinki
Al momento - ha spiegato l'azienda - i tempi per la dismissione dell'attività non sono ideali
PORTI
Global Ports Holding entra nel mercato dei terminal crociere nordamericani
Prince Rupert
Gestirà il Northland Cruise Terminal del porto canadese di Prince Rupert
CROCIERE
A Doha è stata battezzata MSC World Europa
Doha
Dalla prossima estate la nuova nave da crociera sarà impiegata nel Mediterraneo
PORTI
Ad ottobre il traffico delle merci nei porti russi è aumentato del +1,9%
San Pietroburgo
Nei primi dieci mesi del 2022 registrata una flessione del -0,1%
ASSOCIAZIONI
Rinnovato il direttivo del Propeller Club Port of Trieste
Trieste
Fabrizio Zerbini è stato confermato presidente, per il quarto mandato triennale consecutivo
INDUSTRIA
Il gruppo marittimo norvegese DOF ad un passo dal fallimento
Bergen
Gli azionisti hanno bocciato il piano di ristrutturazione. L'unica alternativa alla bancarotte è procedere forzatamente al risanamento
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Ok di Bruxelles al programma italiano per supportare le compagnie nazionali a diminuire l'impatto ambientale delle loro flotte
Bruxelles
Prevede fondi pari a 500 milioni di euro
PORTI
In ulteriore attenuazione le performance finanziarie del terminalista tedesco HHLA
Amburgo
Calo dei volumi containerizzati movimentati dai terminal
PORTI
Lo scorso mese il traffico delle merci nel porto di Singapore è calato del 4,0%
Singapore
Quindicesimo mese consecutivo di flessione dei carichi containerizzati
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico dei crocieristi nei terminal portuali di GPH è tornato ai livelli pre-pandemia
Istanbul
Nel periodo i ricavi della società terminalista sono aumentati del +66%
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Nel terzo trimestre il trasporto combinato europeo è cresciuto del +2,6%
Bruxelles
Le prospettive per i prossimi 12 mesi non sono confortanti, in particolare a causa del prezzo dell'energia
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Borrelli: “La falta de una marina mercante conspira contra el desarrollo del Puerto Buenos Aires”
(Trade News)
Why Shipping Companies Dump Expired Containers In Nigerian Ports - Operator
(Tribune Online)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile