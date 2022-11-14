The financial performance of the German terminalista HHLA further deteriorated

As well as other major terminalist companies global operators in the container segment, dependent as are from the trend of the maritime transport market containerized of which they constitute the link with the mainland, also the German Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is recording a trend in financial and operating results that follows that of the main shipping companies in the sector which in the third quarter of this year experienced a further weakening of financial performance and further deterioration of operating performance.
HHLA closed the third quarter of 2022 with a value of revenues of 393.2 million euro, which on the one hand represents The new record for this time of year on the other hand marks a Further attenuation of the positive trend in turnover resulting in increase of +6.3% on the third trimester last trimester year. The only port activities operated by the group have totalled revenues of 383.2 million euros (+5.7%).
EBITDA, EBIT and profit after tax values showed reductions compared to the third quarter of 2021 having been equal to respectively to 101.4 million (-11.0%), 58.8 million (-17.8%) and 34.9 million euro (-27.6%).
Volumes also declined in the third quarter of this year in both Containerized cargos enlivened from the port terminals of the group and those to and from intermodal markets, equal results respectively to 1,5 million teu (- 16.4%) and 416 thousand teu (- 1.4%), figures very far from the historical records of almost two million teu and 500 thousand teu stable in the third quarter of 2019 and in the third quarter of the now distant 2011.
In the first nine months of 2022 the harbour traffic enlivened by HHLA has been pairs to 4,9 million teu, with a bending of the -5.7% on the same period last year, while traffic Intermodal is turned out pairs to less than 1,3 million teu (+1,0%).
In the period January-September of this year, revenues are piled to 1,17 billion euros (+8.7%), of which 1,14 billion generated by port activities (+8.3%). EBITDA is State of 292,7 million euros (+0.9%), the operating profit of 160,1 million (-1.2%) and profit after tax of 93.9 million euros (-6,8%).