The board of directors of the Propeller Club Port of Trieste has been renewed
Fabrizio Zerbini has been confirmed as president for the fourth consecutive three-year term
Trieste
November 14, 2022
The board of directors of The The Board of Directors has been renewed International Propeller Club Port of Trieste, the association cultural that, like the other national representations of the Club, promotes the meeting and relationships between people who gravitate in maritime, land and air transport sectors. The Assembly of members confirmed Paola Bardi as members of the board of directors, Maria Braini, Walter Moglia, Alberto Pasino, Andrea Sferch, Matteo Slocovich, Diego Stinco, Lara Tironi, Fabrizio Zerbini and Marco Zollia, and elected as new members Carolina Semino and Stefano Visintin.

At the first meeting of the new Governing Council, held in presence last Wednesday, Fabrizio Zerbini was confirmed as president, by acclamation and for the fourth consecutive three-year term. Vice Presidents have been appointed Paola Bardi and Alberto Pasino, secretary Maria Braini and treasurer Andrea Sferch.
