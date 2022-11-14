Global Ports Holding enters the North American cruise terminal market
It will operate the Northland Cruise Terminal at the Canadian port of Prince Rupert
Prince Rupert
November 14, 2022
The Global Ports Holding (GPH) of the Turkish group Global Investment Holdings (GIH) continues its strategy of expanding its its already significant network of cruise terminals entering for the First time in the North American market. The company has in fact signed a concession contract with the Port Authority of Prince Rupert to manage cruise activities in the port Canadian which is located in British Columbia. The agreement has a duration of ten years with an option for a further ten years.
Currently the Northland Cruise Terminal of the Prince Rupert port is managed by the local authority harbour. The infrastructure, which with the entry of Global Ports Holdings will be named Prince Rupert Cruise Port (PRCP), can accommodate cruise ships up to 300 in length meters and with a draft up to -15 meters.
This year the Canadian terminal has enlivened a traffic of about 41 thousand crocieristi, with an increment of +230% on 2019, the last year before the terminal ceased operations in due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2023 a traffic of almost 80 thousand passengers.
Announcing the agreement with the Canadian Port Authority, GPH has highlighted that the port of Prince Rupert is only 40 miles from Alaska, which is one of the largest markets world cruises, and is ideally located for cruises to and from the ports of Seattle and Vancouver which are the main home ports in the region.
