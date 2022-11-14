testata inforMARE
14 November 2022
INDUSTRY
Cargotec postpones the start of the MacGregor sale procedure
At the moment - the company explained - the timing for the disposal of the activity is not ideal
Helsinki
November 14, 2022
The Finnish group Cargotec today confirmed its intention to sell its MacGregor brand, but also specified that Now is not the time to sell. After the renunciation of the merger with compatriot Konecranes, operation stopped Earlier this year by the antitrust authority of the United Kingdom ( of 29 March 2022), the next day Cargotec announced the intention to dispose of the activity of one's own brand Kalmar in the field of heavy harbour cranes and that it has also decided the sale of MacGregor, which manufactures and markets handling and equipment for ships and offshore installations and which Tempo is the most important segment of the Group's activities. weak from the point of view of economic results, so much so that from the the value of its quarterly operating result, with the end of 2018, with The exception of the third quarter of 2021, was always of negative sign ( of 30 March 2022).

With regard to the downsizing of the activities of the Kalmar, subsequently responding to the concerns of the Cargotec investors, had specified that even without the business of heavy harbour cranes this brand would not have become a marginal player in the port transport market because, in addition to the sale of reachstackers, means for handling empty containers and forklifts, Kalmar will continue to also sell shuttle and straddle carrier, spreader Bromma and ad offer services related to the entire life cycle of the vehicles Port. In addition, Cargotec had specified that the company was still evaluating whether the exit from the segment of heavy port cranes will take place through the sale of this branch of activity or through its downsizing, continuing to offer services for these vehicles, activities that Cargotec already provides also for cranes produced by third parties.

As for the proposed sale of MacGregor, which Cargotec intends to sell in bulk including commercial activities and Services, today the Finnish group confirmed the decision of get rid of the brand, for which - the company underlined - "there is considerable interest", but also specified that "to the moment the timing for the disposal of the activity are not Ideal. This - explained Cargotec - is due the current phase of financial market uncertainty combined with MacGregor's initial shooting phase. Therefore - he concluded the company - at the moment Cargotec has decided not to start a sales procedure'.
