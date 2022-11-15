In the third trimester the traffic of the goods in the ports of Croatia has increased of +10.7%

In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic in the Croatian ports is increased of +10.7% being piled to 5.6 million tonnes compared to 5.0 million tonnes in the period July-September 2021. The rise was determined from the increase of +32.2% of the volumes of solid bulk, which represent 29% of the total traffic figure, and progression of +16.9% of the traffic of containerized cargos, which constitute 17% of the total. Liquid bulk, which total 47% of the global figure, decreased by -2.1%.
Passenger traffic also grew, totalling 18.1 million units (+14.5%). Compared to the third quarter of the pre-pandemic year of 2019 passenger traffic is Result down by -3.7%. In the ferry segment alone, the passenger traffic was 17.7 million people, with an increase of +12.6% on the third trimester of 2021 (-1.3% the cars in tow and +20.4% buses), while in that of cruises The traffic has been of 435 thousand people (+174.6%).
In the first nine months of 2022 the port ports of call have handled a total of 17.9 million tons of goods, with a progression of +10.0% on the corresponding period of the last year. Passenger traffic was 29.6 million units (+24.9%).