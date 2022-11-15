testata inforMARE
15 November 2022
The port of Koper has closed the third trimester with an increment of +13.0% of the traffic of the goods
In the first nine months of 2022 the growth was +11.5%
Lubiana
November 15, 2022
In the third quarter of this year the Slovenian port of Koper has handled 5.8 million tons of goods, volume that represents an increase of +13.0% on the corresponding period of 2021, a progression of +37.2% on the third trimester of 2020 when port activity was most affected by effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and with a slight increase in +0.2% on the third quarter of 2019 when the health crisis was not still started.

In the period July-September 2022 the only item in decline turns out to be that of solid bulk with over 1.6 million tons (respectively -2.7%, +52.3% and -3.4%). Slightly up the containerized trade with 2,2 million tons (+3.5%, +20.9% and -3.8%). Increases in volumes of conventional, rolling stock and liquid bulk goods which are piled respective to 335 thousand tons (+56.8%, +74.3% and +40.3%), 340 thousand tons (+37.5%, +32.7% and +29.2%) and 1.3 million of tons (+49.7%, +45.3% and -1.5%).

In the first nine months of this year the total figure was of 17,1 million tons, with an increase of +11.5% on the same period of 2021, of which almost 7.0 million tons of goods in container (+0.e%), 4,7 million tons of bulk dry (+5.7%), 3,4 million tons of liquid bulk (+44.2%), 1,0 million tons of conventional goods (+33.3%) and 991 thousand tons of rolling stock (+23.0%).
