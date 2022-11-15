In the third trimester of this year the traffic in the port of Hamburg is dropped of -7%
The volumes handled are -14% lower than the corresponding period of the pre-pandemic year of 2019
Amburgo
November 15, 2022
In the first nine months of this year the traffic of goods enlivened from the port of Hamburg is diminished of -4,3%, decline that - based on data for this first part of 2022 released today by the Port Authority of the German port of call - yes is determined especially in the third trimester.
In the period July-September of this year, in fact, the volumes total enlivened amounted to approximately 30.0 million tons, with a contraction of -7% on the third trimester of the 2021. In the miscellaneous goods segment alone, the overall figure is State of 20,3 million tons (- 7%), of which 20,0 million tons of containerized goods (- 7%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to less than two million teu (-11%) and 300,000 tons of other miscellaneous goods (-6%). In the sector of bulk traffic was 9.8 million tons (- 6%), of which 2,8 million tons of bulk liquid (-10%) and 7.0 million tons of dry bulk (-4%).
If the total volume of goods handled in the third quarter of 2022 is -7% lower than in the same period of the previous year, is -6% lower than the third quarter of 2020 when the activity of the port suffered more the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and -14% lower than in the third quarter of 2019 when The health emergency had not yet begun. In particular, the Miscellaneous goods handled in the third quarter of this year are lower than the volumes handled in the same period of 2020 (-11%) and the same period of 2019 (-16%), while the volume of the liquid bulk for the period July-September 2022 results similar to that enlivened in the corresponding period of 2020 and -18% lower than that of the third quarter of the 2019 and the volume of solid bulk in the period July-September 2022 is in growth of +8% on the third trimester of 2020 and in decrease of -5% on the third quarter of 2019.
In the first nine months of this year the total was 91,8 million tons of cargos, with a reduction of -4,3% on the same period of 2021. Bulk, with a total of 27.5 million tons, they are diminished of -7,4%, with the loads liquids that have totaled 7,3 million tons (- 16.1%) and the dry bulk 20,2 million tons (- 3.8%). Miscellaneous goods They are piled to 64,4 million tons (- 2.9%), with a increment of +19.3% of the goods conventional climbed to 1,1 million of tons and a contraction of the -3,2% of the goods containerized fell to about 63.3 million tons with a container handling amounted to 6.3 million of teu (- 2.7%), of which 3,1 million teu export (- 2.7%) and 3,2 million teu importing (- 2.7%). Full containers have been pairs to a total of 5,6 million teu (- 2.9%) and those empty were pairs to 726 thousand tu (- 1.0%).
