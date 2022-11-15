testata inforMARE
LEGISLATION
Adopted the International Safety Code for ships carrying industrial personnel
It is expected to enter into force on July 1, 2024
Londra
November 15, 2022
The Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) of International Maritime Organization (IMO), which met from 2 to 11 November, met from 2 to 11 November. adopted the International Code for the Safety of Ships transport industrial personnel (IP Code), i.e. people on board who are not passengers, crew members or staff special and that they are used in offshore activities. The aim is to provide minimum safety standards for ships carrying these personnel and for these same personnel and to address risks related to maritime activities in the offshore and energy sectors, including transfer of personnel. it is expected that the new code will enter Effective July 1, 2024.
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Nel terzo trimestre il trasporto combinato europeo è cresciuto del +2,6%
Bruxelles
Le prospettive per i prossimi 12 mesi non sono confortanti, in particolare a causa del prezzo dell'energia
