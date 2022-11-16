testata inforMARE
16 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
10:38 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
Significant decrease (-24.8%) of container traffic in the port of Los Angeles in October
Seroka: This year our peak season has been brought forward to June and July
Los Angeles
November 16, 2022
The trend of significant decrease in containerized cargo volumes enlivened from the port of Los Angeles in place since last August. To October 2022 the Californian port of call has enlivened Altogether 678 thousand teu, with a decrease of -24.8% on October last year which was determined by the strong contraction of both full containers on landing, which are piled to 336 thousand teu (- 28.0%), both of the empty container, attested to 252 thousand teu (- 25.1%). Full containers are also decreasing to boarding that have totaled 90 thousand teu (- 8.7%).

Port of Los Angeles Chief Operating Officer, Gene Seroka, explained that the decline in traffic recorded in recent years months is the consequence of an anticipation of the traditional Summer period of peak activity: «This year - has specified - the owners of the goods anticipated the taking in cargo delivery and our peak season was at June and July instead of September and October. Furthermore - has Specified - several cargoes were diverted from the coast Western as some shippers waited for the conclusion negotiations on the employment contract. We - he underlined Seroka - we will do everything in our power to get those cargoes back since the best route between Asia and The United States passes directly through the port of Los Angeles."

In the first ten months of this year the Californian port has Globally enlivened 8,54 million TEU, with a reduction of the -5.9% on the corresponding period of 2021. Containers full to landing has been pairs to 4,32 million teu (- 8.6%), the containers full to boarding to 1,00 million teu (- 3.0%) and empty containers to 3,23 million teu (- 3.0%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico nel porto di Bremerhaven è diminuito del -9,0%
Brema
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 il calo è stato del -6,7%
PORTI
Notevole decrescita (-24,8%) del traffico dei container nel porto di Los Angeles ad ottobre
Los Angeles
Seroka: quest'anno la nostra stagione di picco è stata anticipata a giugno e luglio
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre di quest'anno il traffico nel porto di Amburgo è calato del -7%
Amburgo
I volumi movimentati risultano inferiori del -14% al corrispondente periodo dell'anno pre-pandemia del 2019
PORTI
Accolto l'appello contro l'annullamento dell'aggiudicazione a RINA del servizio di PMC per la nuova diga foranea di Genova
Genova
Sentenza odierna del Consiglio di Stato
PORTI
Il porto di Koper ha chiuso il terzo trimestre con un incremento del +13,0% del traffico delle merci
Lubiana
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 la crescita è stata del +11,5%
PORTI
Ad ottobre il traffico dei container nel porto di Hong Kong è diminuito del -11,9%
Hong Kong
Nei primi dieci mesi di quest'anno il calo è stato del -6,0%
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico delle merci nei porti della Croazia è aumentato del +10,7%
Zagabria
Passeggeri in crescita del +14,5%
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Positivi i risultati trimestrali del gruppo armatoriale greco Attica
Atene
Nel periodo luglio-settembre i ricavi sono aumentati del +48,4%
INDUSTRIA
Cargotec rinvia l'avvio della procedura di vendita della MacGregor
Helsinki
Al momento - ha spiegato l'azienda - i tempi per la dismissione dell'attività non sono ideali
PORTI
Global Ports Holding entra nel mercato dei terminal crociere nordamericani
Prince Rupert
Gestirà il Northland Cruise Terminal del porto canadese di Prince Rupert
LEGISLAZIONE
Adottato il Codice internazionale di sicurezza per le navi che trasportano personale industriale
Londra
Si prevede entrerà in vigore il primo luglio 2024
OFFSHORE
Saipem si è aggiudicata nuovi contratti di perforazione offshore del valore di circa 800 milioni di dollari
Milano
Tre commesse in Medio Oriente e due in Africa Occidentale
PORTI
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 il traffico delle merci nel porto di Ancona è risultato stabile
Ancona
Passeggeri in crescita del +34,2%
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Euroseas conferma il deterioramento del mercato del noleggio di navi portacontenitori
Maroussi
La compagnia sottolinea le buone prospettive per il segmento delle unità feeder in cui opera
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Nel terzo trimestre il trasporto combinato europeo è cresciuto del +2,6%
Bruxelles
Le prospettive per i prossimi 12 mesi non sono confortanti, in particolare a causa del prezzo dell'energia
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
APSEZ forms JV with Gadot Chemical Terminals in Israel to buy Haifa Port
(Business Standard)
Borrelli: “La falta de una marina mercante conspira contra el desarrollo del Puerto Buenos Aires”
(Trade News)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile