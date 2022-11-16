Significant decrease (-24.8%) of container traffic in the port of Los Angeles in October

The trend of significant decrease in containerized cargo volumes enlivened from the port of Los Angeles in place since last August. To October 2022 the Californian port of call has enlivened Altogether 678 thousand teu, with a decrease of -24.8% on October last year which was determined by the strong contraction of both full containers on landing, which are piled to 336 thousand teu (- 28.0%), both of the empty container, attested to 252 thousand teu (- 25.1%). Full containers are also decreasing to boarding that have totaled 90 thousand teu (- 8.7%).
Port of Los Angeles Chief Operating Officer, Gene Seroka, explained that the decline in traffic recorded in recent years months is the consequence of an anticipation of the traditional Summer period of peak activity: «This year - has specified - the owners of the goods anticipated the taking in cargo delivery and our peak season was at June and July instead of September and October. Furthermore - has Specified - several cargoes were diverted from the coast Western as some shippers waited for the conclusion negotiations on the employment contract. We - he underlined Seroka - we will do everything in our power to get those cargoes back since the best route between Asia and The United States passes directly through the port of Los Angeles."
In the first ten months of this year the Californian port has Globally enlivened 8,54 million TEU, with a reduction of the -5.9% on the corresponding period of 2021. Containers full to landing has been pairs to 4,32 million teu (- 8.6%), the containers full to boarding to 1,00 million teu (- 3.0%) and empty containers to 3,23 million teu (- 3.0%).