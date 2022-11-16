In the third trimester the traffic in the port of Bremerhaven is diminished of -9.0%

Following the declines of -11.7%, -4.4% and -10.8% recorded in July, August and September compared to the same months of 2021, in the third quarter of this year freight traffic enlivened by the German port of Bremen-Bremerhaven marked overall a decrease of -9.0% on the corresponding period of 2021 being amounted to 15.48 million tons compared to 17.02 million tons last year. The only goods on landing amounted to 8.00 million tons (- 9.7%) and those to boarding to 7,48 million tons (- 8.3%).
The reduction of the volumes of loads handled in the period July-September 2022 was mainly generated from the decrease of the -10,8% of the traffic of the goods various that is fell to 12.96 million tonnes, of which 11.13 million tonnes tons of containerized goods (- 11.1%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 1,13 million teu (- 8.1%) and 1,83 million tons of conventional goods (- 8.6%), included 882 thousand tons of rotabili (+20.8%), 359 thousand tons of steel products (- 41.3%), 205 thousand tons of products forestry (+22.8%) and 382 thousand tons of other cargos (- 22.0%). Solid bulk also declined with 1.93 million tonnes (- 4.9%), of which 944 thousand tons of minerals (- 0.4%), 132 thousand tons of cereals and foodstuffs (- 30.9%), 105 thousand tons of coal and coke (- 19.2%) and 1,33 million tons of other dry bulk (+9.7%). Liquid bulk traffic is Grown of +28.3% to 589 thousand tons.
In the first nine months of this year the German port has Globally enlivened 48.75 million tons, with a decrease of -6.7% on the same period of 2021, of which 24.99 million tons of goods on disembarkation (- 7.0%) and 23,76 million of tons at boarding (- 6.4%). The total number of miscellaneous goods is State of 41,57 million tons (- 8.1%), of which 35,51 million of tons of cargos in container (- 8.9%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 3,47 million teu (- 9.2%) and 6,06 million tons of goods conventional (- 3.1%). The bulk has been 7,18 million tons (- 8.1%), of which 5,91 million tons of dry bulk -1.9%) and 1,27 million tons of liquid bulk (+24.3%).