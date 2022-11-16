An agreement has been signed for the expansion of the Suez Canal Container Terminal

The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), the Egyptian body that is in charge of the development of industrial and port areas of the nation, has signed an agreement with the company terminalista Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT) for expansion of the company's activities in the eastern area of the port of Port Said through the construction of a new quay of 955 linear meters and areas for a total of 510 thousand square meters that will add to the current 2,400 linear meters of quays and areas of 1.2 million square meters already operated by SCCT.
Currently the container terminal, which has become operational in 2004, it has an annual traffic capacity of Four million teu and the expansion project of the infrastructure, which will involve an investment of 500 million dollars, will allow to increase capacity of a further two million teu.
The share capital of Suez Canal Container Terminal is held at 55% by the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk, which manages the terminal through the APM Terminals branch Egyptian, to 20% from COSCO Shipping Ports of the shipowning group Chinese COSCO Shipping Holdings, while the remaining share is owned by Egyptian institutions and companies, including Suez Canal Authority (10.3%) and the National Bank of Egypt (5%).