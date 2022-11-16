testata inforMARE
16 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
17:03 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
Further deterioration of ZIM's quarterly financial results
The deterioration was mainly due to the deterioration of the transpacific market
Haifa
November 16, 2022
After being the first primary shipping company of the container sector to record, in the second quarter of This year, a turnaround in financial performance Driven by the recent deterioration of the market ( of 17 August 2022), in the following quarter the economic results of the Israeli ZIM have accused a further weakening generated by the sharp attenuation of freight value growth seafarers, down from three percentage figures in the period April-December of 2021 at a modest +3.9% in the third quarter of 2022, and the reduction of -4.8% of cargo volumes containerized transported by the fleet.

In the period July-September of this year the company Israeli totaled revenues of $3.23 billion, with an increase of +2.9% on the same period of 2021, of which 2.82 billions produced by maritime transport activity containerized, with a decrease of -1,1% representing the First negative percentage value after eight quarters consecutive growth. This slight decrease was determined solely by the worsening of economic results and operational products of the transpacific services operated by ZIM.

In the third quarter of this year, in fact, if the ships of the Israeli company transported volumes of cargo in container pairs altogether to 842 thousand teu (- 4.8%), on the sun Transpacific routes the volumes have been pairs to 294 thousand teu, with a decrease of -18.8% of volumes accompanied by a decrease of -13.5% of revenues generated by this market amounted to 1.42 billion Dollars. Volumes also decreased containerized transported on transatlantic routes, which are piled to 109 thousand teu (- 24.3%), but the revenues generated by this market have marked an increase of +18.7% rising to 304.6 million dollars. On the Asia-Europe routes, ZIM ships have transported 113 thousand teu (+29.9%) and this activity has product revenues pairs to 379,2 million dollars (+4.5%). On the sun Intra-Asian routes the company's fleet transported 265 thousand teu (+9.1%) and the related revenues have been pairs to 500,9 million dollars (+6.8%). Services with Latin America have transported 61 thousand teu (+27.1%) with corresponding revenues pairs to 218.3 million (+76.0%).

Overall, the average freight per container transported in the third quarter of 2022 from the fleet was 3,353 dollars/teu (+3.9%).

If in the period July-September of this year the revenues are increased globally only by +2.9%, cost growth remained in double digit percentage figures having been totaled expenses for 1,25 billion dollars (+24.0%). After 14 consecutive quarters of increase, EBITDA has accused a reduction having been pairs to 1,93 billion (- 7.0%) and Operating profit also fell by €1.54 billion (- 16.9%) and profit clearly of 1,17 billion dollars (- 20.3%).

In the first nine months of 2022, ZIM's revenues were equal to to 10,37 billion dollars, with an increase of +42.8% on the same last year's period. Operating expenses amounted to 3.63 billion (+26.2%). EBITDA was 6.57 billion (+55.1%), operating profit of 5,55 billion (+50.0%) and the profit clearly of 4,21 billion dollars (+43.2%). In the period January-September this year the fleet carried a total of 2,56 million teu (- 2.5%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Ulteriore deterioramento dei risultati finanziari trimestrali della ZIM
Haifa
Il peggioramento è stato determinato principalmente dal deterioramento del mercato transpacifico
PORTI
Siglato un accordo per l'ampliamento del Suez Canal Container Terminal
Sharm El-Sheikh
Investimento del valore di 500 milioni di dollari. La capacità salirà da quattro a sei milioni di teu
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico nel porto di Bremerhaven è diminuito del -9,0%
Brema
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 il calo è stato del -6,7%
PORTI
Notevole decrescita (-24,8%) del traffico dei container nel porto di Los Angeles ad ottobre
Los Angeles
Seroka: quest'anno la nostra stagione di picco è stata anticipata a giugno e luglio
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre di quest'anno il traffico nel porto di Amburgo è calato del -7%
Amburgo
I volumi movimentati risultano inferiori del -14% al corrispondente periodo dell'anno pre-pandemia del 2019
PORTI
Accolto l'appello contro l'annullamento dell'aggiudicazione a RINA del servizio di PMC per la nuova diga foranea di Genova
Genova
Sentenza odierna del Consiglio di Stato
PORTI
Il porto di Koper ha chiuso il terzo trimestre con un incremento del +13,0% del traffico delle merci
Lubiana
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 la crescita è stata del +11,5%
PORTI
Ad ottobre il traffico dei container nel porto di Hong Kong è diminuito del -11,9%
Hong Kong
Nei primi dieci mesi di quest'anno il calo è stato del -6,0%
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico delle merci nei porti della Croazia è aumentato del +10,7%
Zagabria
Passeggeri in crescita del +14,5%
CANTIERI NAVALI
Fincantieri ha consegnato a MSC Crociere la nuova ammiraglia MSC Seascape
Monfalcone
Potrà ospitare 5.632 passeggeri
PORTI
Nel 2021 il traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE è aumentato del +4,1% (-3,5% sul 2019)
Bruxelles
Nel segmento dei container, il traffico in Italia è rimasto stabile mentre è cresciuto nelle altre principali nazioni marittime
LEGISLAZIONE
Adottato il Codice internazionale di sicurezza per le navi che trasportano personale industriale
Londra
Si prevede entrerà in vigore il primo luglio 2024
OFFSHORE
Saipem si è aggiudicata nuovi contratti di perforazione offshore del valore di circa 800 milioni di dollari
Milano
Tre commesse in Medio Oriente e due in Africa Occidentale
PORTI
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 il traffico delle merci nel porto di Ancona è risultato stabile
Ancona
Passeggeri in crescita del +34,2%
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Nel terzo trimestre il trasporto combinato europeo è cresciuto del +2,6%
Bruxelles
Le prospettive per i prossimi 12 mesi non sono confortanti, in particolare a causa del prezzo dell'energia
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
APSEZ forms JV with Gadot Chemical Terminals in Israel to buy Haifa Port
(Business Standard)
Borrelli: “La falta de una marina mercante conspira contra el desarrollo del Puerto Buenos Aires”
(Trade News)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile