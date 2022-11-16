testata inforMARE
16 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
22:25 GMT+1
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri has delivered the new flagship MSC Seascape to MSC Cruises
It can accommodate 5,632 passengers
Monfalcone
November 16, 2022
Today Fincantieri, in its shipyard in Monfalcone, has delivered to MSC Cruises the new ship MSC Seascape which is The new flagship and the twenty-first ship of the fleet of the company. With a gross tonnage of 170 thousand tons, a length of 339 meters and a width of 41 meters, the new cruise ship It will accommodate 5,632 passengers and 1,648 members of the crew. After the baptism, which will be held in New York On December 7th, the unit will carry out cruises weekly in the Caribbean departing from Miami

MSC Seascape is the fourth ship already built for MSC from Fincantieri out of a total of ten ships ordered so far From the company to the Italian navalmeccanico group, for a Total investment of more than seven billion euros.
