PORTS
Assiterminal's analysis on the digital maturity of terminal companies
A second phase has been launched with CI.S.Co which will consist of an in-depth analysis, one to one, with all companies
Genova
November 17, 2022
The Italian Port & Terminal Operators Association (Assiterminal), together with the Centro Internazionale Studi Containers (CI.S.Co.), initiated u8na maturity assessment digital of terminal companies and port companies with the objective of having a first clear framework of reference of the situation and projects for adaptation and digital evolution that The sector must develop with a view to interoperability. The first results of the analysis were presented in the past weeks during Naples Shipping Week.

The director of Assiterminal, Alessandro Ferrari, announced which is now a second phase will be launched which will consist of in an in-depth analysis, one to one, with all companies for verify the concrete needs both in terms of digitalization and operational sustainability. Yesterday Assiterminal and CI.S.Co. presented the project during a meeting in the presence of about forty managers of the companies in the sector.

Ferrari specified that the results of the evaluation will allow for a clear frame of reference based on whose dialogue with the government and institutions to intensify in order to the development of the attractiveness and connective capacity of terminals within the national port contexts that will have to evolve uniformly in turn also in dialogue with the other administrations, to increase operational capacity both from the point of view of equipments and operators.
