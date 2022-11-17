DFDS still reports record quarterly financial results

In the third quarter of this year, as well as in the three previous quarterly periods, the Danish shipowning group DFDS has Raised the record level of its turnover again having recorded revenues of DKK 7.2 billion (DKK 969 billion) million euros), with a significant increase of +63.5% on the third quarter of 2021. New records were also set by the EBITDA amounted to 1.6 billion crowns (+87.6%), from operating profit that was of 968 Millions of crowns (+168.9%) and profit before tax amounted to SEK 853 million (+193.1%). Net profit totalled record value of DKK 817 million (+238.6%).
The new rise in financial performance was not accompanied by an increase in the volumes of rolling stock transported From the Group's fleet of ro-pax and ro-ro vessels: in the third quarter of 2022, more than 9.9 million linear meters were transported of rolling stock (- 6.5%) and 156 thousand tons of other cargos (- 3.7%). The number of passengers embarked on the group's ships is recovering which has been of 1,7 million units (+339.2%).
In the third quarter of this year, the only activities of the group in the Mediterranean, focused on a network of ro-ro services that connect mainly Turkey with the ports of Italy (Trieste and Bari), Greece and France, generated revenues of €1.0 billion of Danish kroner (+38.4%), producing record margin values EBITDA and operating profit of 362 respectively million (+31.2%) and 214 million crowns (+8.1%). DFDS ships used on Mediterranean routes have carried more than 1.3 million linear meters of rolling stock (+8.1%).
In the first nine months of 2022 the total revenues of the group amounted to almost DKK 20.0 billion, with a Progression of +61.3% on the same period last year. EBITDA was 3.9 billion (+55.2%), EBIT 2.0 billion (+95.8%) and net profit of 1,6 billion crowns (+121,1%). In the period the fleet transported 32.0 million linear meters of rolling stock (+0.4%), 474 thousand tons of other loads (- 0.4%) and almost 3.0 million passengers (+412.2%).
In the first nine months of this year revenues from services in the Mediterranean are piled to 3,0 billion crowns (+40.6%) and the relative EBITDA and EBIT were 996 respectively million (+27.5%) and 561 million (+19.6%). Maritime services in the region transported 4.1 million linear meters of cargo ro-ro (+11.8%).