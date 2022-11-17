The Russian Ministry of Transport presents measures to stimulate the transport of containers that according to operators do not stand

Yesterday the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, had a videoconference meeting with members of the government in during which the Minister of Transport, Vitaly Saveliev, has reported on the export of goods in containers through Far Eastern ports, which have become the main gateways to markets for Russian goods following the blockade of canals Western export determined by sanctions imposed against Russia for the invasion of Ukrainian territory started on last February 24th.
An examination, that of the minister, but above all solutions proposals from Saveliev that - said today the economic newspaper Russian "Kommersant" - were greeted with irony by the Operators. In particular, the newspaper specified, the Operators in the logistics sector welcomed the Proposal by the Minister to grant discounts on tariffs for the export of containers through the ports of the North-West, traffic across the Baltic Sea - reminded operators Interviewed by the newspaper - which was interrupted due to sanctions.
In addition, Saveliev, with the stated aim of solving traffic congestion problems towards the East, among the measures suggested, proposed rather to increase starting from the next year the tariffs for containers to and from the ports of the Far East, thus stimulating the demand for container transport through the North-West, inflation - highlighted the operators of the sector to "Kommersant", which will only increase The revenue of Russian Railways.
"Kommersant", then, reiterated that the operators "They accepted with irony the proposal to introduce a discount for the direction towards the North-West, and in this regard, to confirm the impossibility of shipping the goods to that management, pointed out that in the third quarter of this year container traffic in Russian ports in the Baltic basin is decreased by -85.7% on an annual basis. In addition, reportedly from the operators interviewed by "Kommersant", the increase tariffs for the transport of goods to and from ports Far East will not improve fluidity at all and transport capacity and will have nothing else effect that increase the revenues of the railways.