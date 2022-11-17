Disney Cruise Line has bought the Global Dream, which will be completed at the Wismar shipyard

Disney Cruise Line bought the Global cruise ship Dream
under construction in the German shipyard MV Werften involved in the bankruptcy of parent company Genting in Hong Kong. The ship will be completed at the Wismar plant of MV Werften under the direction of the company German navalmeccanica Meyer Werft, who for the American company built the ships Disney Dream
, Disney Fantasy
and Disney Wish
, and then it will be renamed.
Disney Cruise Line predicts the new unit will take The sea in 2025 and the company has announced that it will be based outside the United States. The ship, of 208 thousand tons of tonnage gross, will have a capacity of 6,000 passengers and 2,300 crew members.
Disney has specified that it has managed to secure the ship at a favorable price and emphasized that the acquisition It ensures the employment of hundreds of employees of MV Werften.