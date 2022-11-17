testata inforMARE
17 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
20:43 GMT+1
PORTS
In the third trimester the traffic of the goods in the port of Venice accuses a decrease of the -9,5%
The Port System Authority reads the figures differently
Venezia
November 17, 2022
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Settentrionale announced that in the first nine months of this year the traffic of the goods port of Venice has grown of +3.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. It follows that in the January-September 2022 period the airport has enlivened Globally almost 18.6 million tons of cargoes, means that the percentage increase for the period has produced mainly thanks to the rise of +15.1% marked in the first quarter on the same period of 2021 and the increase in +6.5% in the second quarter, while in the third quarter of 2022, with almost 5.8 million tons handled, traffic is decreased by -9.5%.

This last percentage data denies that the port of Venice continued to grow in the third quarter as stated by the port authority and its president Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, according to which "the third quarter confirms growth recorded in the first six months of the year of almost all traffic and in particular those related to food supply and raw materials for industry'.

In fact, the 5.8 million tons handled in the third quarter of this year, in addition to representing a decline in -9.5% on the same period of 2021, representing a slight increase of +2.6% on the third trimester of 2020, when the activity Portuale was most affected by the effects of the pandemic of coronavirus, and a decrease of -5.6% on the third trimester of 2019 when the health crisis had not yet begun.

To result in significant growth, increases highlighted by the Port Authority for the first nine months of the year, have been - and were mainly in the third quarter alone - traffic in rolling stock and cereals. In the period July-September In 2022, in fact, ro-ro loads totaled 468 thousand tonnes, with progressions of +20.5%, +6.0% and +12.0% on the corresponding periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019. One Significant growth which, however, did not allow the whole miscellaneous goods sector to mark an increase: with a total of almost 2.4 million tonnes, the figure for the third quarter of 2022 is similar to that of the same period last year year and is +6.6% higher and +1.6% on correspondents quarters of 2020 and 2019. In the container segment alone, the volume enlivened pairs to 125 thousand teu records an increase of +1.6% on the third quarter of 2021 and reductions of -4.5% and -12.1% on same quarters as the previous two years.

Even the traffic of cereals alone, with 152 thousand tons Eventful in the third quarter of this year, with increases respectively of +188.6%, +357.2% and +1.6% on the third quarters of the 2021, 2020 and 2019, was not enough to close the Final balance of the entire solid bulk segment with a balance positive: the 1.4 million tons handled in the period July-September 2021 represent a decline in -19.5% on the same quarter of 2021 and increments of +31.8% and +1.6% on the same periods of 2020 and 2019.

All of them were negative for the liquid bulk sector, the Percentage comparisons: more than 1.9 million tons of cargo Eventful in the third quarter of this year show decreases -12.3%, -14.7% and -17.1% on the corresponding periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019.

The port of Venice has archived the third quarter of 2022 with a cruise traffic of 143 thousand passengers, with an increase of +969.1% on the same period of 2021 and a decrease of -80.8% on the same period of 2019, while in the third quarter of 2020 The activity was stopped due to the pandemic.
PORTI
Nel 2021 il traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE è aumentato del +4,1% (-3,5% sul 2019)
Bruxelles
Nel segmento dei container, il traffico in Italia è rimasto stabile mentre è cresciuto nelle altre principali nazioni marittime
