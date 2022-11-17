testata inforMARE
17 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
20:43 GMT+1
Transhipment continues to drive the growth of container traffic in the port of Barcelona
To October the port of call has enlivened altogether 5,3 million tons of goods (+5.0%)
Barcellona
November 17, 2022
Last month the port of Barcelona has enlivened 5.34 million tons of goods, with an increment of +5.0% on October 2021. Growth was driven by the rise of miscellaneous goods, which totalled 3.86 million tons (+15.1%), and in particular of the containerized goods that are piled to 2,92 million tons (+21.3%) with a handling of containers that has turned out of 272 thousand teu (+17.0%, of which 114 thousand teu in transit, +66.8%, and 158 thousand teu in import-export, -3.7%), while conventional goods decreased of the -0.6% coming down to 944 thousand tons. Car traffic new has been of 62 thousand vehicles (+70.1%). On the other hand, the bulk, with liquid cargoes standing at 1.08 million tons (- 16.9%) and those solid to 399 thousand tons (- 7.8%). In the cruise sector, traffic was 366 thousand passengers (+95.9%), while passengers of regular services are were 93 thousand (+16.9%).

In the first ten months of 2022 the Catalan port of call has Handled a total of 58.02 million tons. In the Miscellaneous goods sector the total was 41.94 million of tons (+4.7%), of which 32,32 million tons of cargos containerized (+4.0%) realized with a handling of container pairs to 3,01 million teu (+2.4%), including 1,66 million in import-export (-1.9%) and 1.34 million in transit (+8.3%), and 9.62 millions of tons of conventional goods. Liquid bulk They are piled to 12,43 million tons (+23.6%) and those solid to 3,65 million tons (- 4.3%). In the sector of passengers the crocieristi have been 2,03 million (+406.0%) and the passengers of regular services 1,44 million (+67.4%).
PORTI
Nel 2021 il traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE è aumentato del +4,1% (-3,5% sul 2019)
Bruxelles
Nel segmento dei container, il traffico in Italia è rimasto stabile mentre è cresciuto nelle altre principali nazioni marittime
