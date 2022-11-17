Transhipment continues to drive the growth of container traffic in the port of Barcelona

Last month the port of Barcelona has enlivened 5.34 million tons of goods, with an increment of +5.0% on October 2021. Growth was driven by the rise of miscellaneous goods, which totalled 3.86 million tons (+15.1%), and in particular of the containerized goods that are piled to 2,92 million tons (+21.3%) with a handling of containers that has turned out of 272 thousand teu (+17.0%, of which 114 thousand teu in transit, +66.8%, and 158 thousand teu in import-export, -3.7%), while conventional goods decreased of the -0.6% coming down to 944 thousand tons. Car traffic new has been of 62 thousand vehicles (+70.1%). On the other hand, the bulk, with liquid cargoes standing at 1.08 million tons (- 16.9%) and those solid to 399 thousand tons (- 7.8%). In the cruise sector, traffic was 366 thousand passengers (+95.9%), while passengers of regular services are were 93 thousand (+16.9%).
In the first ten months of 2022 the Catalan port of call has Handled a total of 58.02 million tons. In the Miscellaneous goods sector the total was 41.94 million of tons (+4.7%), of which 32,32 million tons of cargos containerized (+4.0%) realized with a handling of container pairs to 3,01 million teu (+2.4%), including 1,66 million in import-export (-1.9%) and 1.34 million in transit (+8.3%), and 9.62 millions of tons of conventional goods. Liquid bulk They are piled to 12,43 million tons (+23.6%) and those solid to 3,65 million tons (- 4.3%). In the sector of passengers the crocieristi have been 2,03 million (+406.0%) and the passengers of regular services 1,44 million (+67.4%).