17 November 2022

PORTS
Filt Cgil urges the reactivation of the interministerial table on the Port Channel of Cagliari
Colombo: There is no time to lose nor can we wait because today there is the Kalport parachute
Roma
November 17, 2022
Filt Cgil urges the reactivation of the table interministerial on the Port Channel of Cagliari, given the need to identify solutions for the container terminal of the Sardinian port of call after the Qatari QTerminals earlier this month communicated to the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sardinia to have renounced to continue its evaluations on the possibility of managing port infrastructure ( of 4 November 2022).

"It is urgent - underlined the secretary national of the Filt Cgil, Natale Colombo - the resumption of the table of interministerial crisis to find all those actions useful to identify an entrepreneurial subject for the relaunch infrastructure and full employment of workers. The situation - he denounced - has become critical, as a result of of QTerminals' recent refusal not to continue the project that provided for the detection of the maritime state concession of the terminal compendium containers'. "There is no - added Colombo - time to lose and neither We can wait because today there is the parachute of Kalport, the port employment agency of Cagliari. The time it flows quickly and we have a duty to secure the former CICT workers through a concrete and rapid relaunch of transhipment activities of the airport'.

"The interministerial table, which will have to see also the participation of local authorities, of the AdSP of the Sea of Sardinia, the Municipality of Cagliari and the Region of Sardinia - has highlighted the national manager of the Filt Cgil - must absolutely put in place all those strategies useful to quickly overcome the unimaginable position taken by QTerminal. We are very confident about the convocation we have already required, jointly to Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti, to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry of Enterprise and of Made in Italy».
PORTI
Nel 2021 il traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE è aumentato del +4,1% (-3,5% sul 2019)
Bruxelles
Nel segmento dei container, il traffico in Italia è rimasto stabile mentre è cresciuto nelle altre principali nazioni marittime
