Port of Ravenna, signed an agreement on port work

The Port Cooperative will hire 45 workers. 50% of the costs of training will be borne by the AdSP. Companies will cover any additional costs
Ravenna
November 17, 2022
This afternoon in Ravenna, at the headquarters of the Authority of Port System of the Central Northern Adriatic Sea, the institution portuale, the companies of the port of Ravenna and the Port Cooperative have signed a memorandum of understanding for the increase of the staff of the person authorized to supply work temporary port and for the increase of the competitiveness of the port of Ravenna.
The protocol provides for the commitment of the Port Cooperative to Introduce 45 new workers into its operational organization temporary port workers and to ensure to the new staff adequate training and start-up. The Authority of Harbour System will provide for the financing of 50% of the total costs of the training carried out by the Port Cooperative the remaining 50% remaining at the expense of the same Cooperative. From part of their signatory companies undertake to cover the largest costs that the Port Cooperative may have to bear.
"The protocol - has explained the president of the AdSP, Daniele Rossi - born from the desire to implement a policy aimed at the continuous qualification and retraining of workers ports to further increase the levels of development, efficiency and safety of port operations. It is a Extraordinary result, appreciated by the trade unions and entrepreneurial, which will ensure full operation of the port in the coming years, employment increases, responses concrete to the need to make more efficient and Fast port operations. This protocol - concluded the President of the Port Authority - it was possible thanks to the a climate of open dialogue with all the operators of our port».
