Next Friday in Genoa, at the headquarters of the Authority of Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, will be held a workshop entitled "New energies at ports: the alternative to Gas is renewable and Italian".
Program
|09.30
|REGISTRATION
|10.00
|Institutional greetings
|10.05
|Start of work
|
|NEW ENERGIES AT PORTS
|
|Speakers:
|
|Francesco Maresca
|
|Councillor for Heritage, Port, Sea and Fisheries
|
|Giuseppe Canepa
|
|Technical Directorate and Environment AdSP
|
|Paolo Giarda
|
|Biomass Manager Carbotermo
|
|Adriano Buscaglia
|
|Regional Consultant P.A.N.2022 Renewable Energy Fuels Alternative
|11.15
|Round table
|
|THE LADY OF RENEWABLES
|
|Speakers:
|
|Davide Chersola
|
|Office of Technological Systems AdSP - DEC Project Palazzo San Giorgio
|
|Diego Rossi
|
|Responsible for the technological area and design Association Italian Agroforestry Energy (AIEL).
|
|Paolo Giarda
|
|Biomass Manager Carbotermo
|
|Hon. Luca Squeri
|
|Secretary of the X Standing Committee of the Chamber (productive activities, trade and tourism)
|
|Q&A
|
|Moderated by Alessia Liparoti
|
|Journalist of The True Show – Telelombardia
|12.30
|CONCLUSIONS
|
|VISIT OF THE THERMAL POWER PLANT AND THE PLANT
|
|Light lunch will follow