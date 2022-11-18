BCIE will financially assist Nicaragua for the construction of the port of Bluefields
The new airport will be located on the Caribbean coast
Managua
November 18, 2022
The Nicaraguan Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the international financial institution Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica (BCIE) which provides for collaboration in the development of infrastructures sea and land in Nicaragua. In particular, the agreement is focused on the construction of a port in Bluefields, on the coast Nicaraguan Caribbean, new port of call that the government of Managua intends to achieve with the aim of reducing the dependence of the Country from other foreign ports.
The BCIE is currently providing financial assistance to Nicaragua for the modernization of the port of Corinth, which is currently the Main national seaport.
