18 November 2022 - Year XXVI
To October the traffic of the goods in the port of Valencia is dropped of -15,4%
Container in decrease of -17.8%
Valencia
November 18, 2022
Today came like a bolt from the blue the news the acquisition of the Spanish group Noatum by AD Ports of Abu Dhabi ( of 18 norvembre 2022), in Spain we are starting to wonder about what effects this operation will have on the port market, maritime and national logistics, an issue that already has also made inroads into the port community of Valencia, Port where the Emirati group has entered given that Noatum manages the main container terminal of the port at Muelle Príncipe Felipe together with COSCO Shippng Ports as Consequence of the acquisition in 2017 by the company Chinese of 51% of the terminalist activities of the Spanish group ( of 12 June 2017).

Port of Valencia which, meanwhile, has archived the first ten months of 2022 with a traffic of the container pairs to 4.336.957 teu, with a decrease of -7.7% on the same period last year. The institution port of call Spanish has announced that the decrease more accentuated was that of full containers in transit which turned out pairs to 292.434 teu (- 14.0%). Globally container in import are increments of +6.2% while those in exports fell by -7.1%.

The overall figure of freight traffic in the top ten months this year was 67.72 million tons (-4,5%). The contraction of container traffic, which has totalled 48.4 million tonnes, was offset the growth in liquid bulk traffic (4.86 million tonnes, +61.3%) and solid (1,96 million tons, +14.5) and of rolling stock (491,090 vehicles, +18.3%). The volume of goods conventional, with 12.5 million tons, was similar to that of the period January-October 2021.

In October alone of this year the total traffic of the goods has recorded a reduction of the -15,4% on the same month of 2021. The traffic of the container is dropped of the -17.8%.
