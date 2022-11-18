Texts (Uniport): the Navigation Code should not be scrapped, but rather updated

"Although eighty years have passed since his institution, the Navigation Code should not be scrapped, but rather updated in a unitary corpus of rules specific to the step with the times that take into account some evolutions fundamental experienced by the port sector». He said so Antonio D. Testi, deputy president of Uniport, the association that represents the companies operating in the port area, intervening today in Rome at the event "1942-2022 The eighty years of the Code" of Navigation: past, present and future - Final day - Outlines of a possible revision".
Among the developments that have transformed the sector maritime-port, Testi' mentioned 'the now global maritime activities, which puts in competition between their supranational "regional" areas; the presence of International standards that have redetermined the nature same as the rules on navigation activities and port; the administration model of almost all ports, directed today by the Port System Authorities; the Birth of a new category of operators (terminal operators and companies ports) fully responsible for all factors in the port operations and complementary services'.
"Starting from these aspects - the president noted vicar of Uniport - the essential features of a new, updated organic legislation on ports, within a new Navigation Code, should be inspired by the principles of certainty, clarity, simplification and homogeneity of rules and their application for regulators, for Operators and investors, all actors who play a role strategic in sustainable, economic and social development of the entire country. A regulation - specified Testi - that take note that a port is no longer a closed area in itself with exceptional rules, but a "system complex" consisting of multiple subjects, component of a more complex logistics system, which requires rules specifications able to combine operation in the sky, sea and land, on a public good, but also on private areas. A system focused on activities also regulated by the laws of the market'.