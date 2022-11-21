testata inforMARE
21 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
06:46 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
MSC controls the container terminal at Pier VII of the port of Trieste
The share of the shipowning group in Triestre Marine Terminal will rise from 50% to 80%
Trieste
November 21, 2022
The Swiss shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), present in Italy in the container segment as well as with own maritime and logistic services also with terminals for containers in the ports of Genoa and Gioia Tauro, will consolidate the own national terminal network, which is headed by the branch Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), acquiring control of Trieste Marine Terminal (TMT) company that manages the container terminal at Pier VII of the port of Trieste. TIL, in fact, which already owns 50% of TMT's capital, will acquire a further 30% stake leaving to the partner T.O. Delta of the Maneschi family the remaining 20% of the company.

Trieste Marine Terminal currently owns a 60-year concession from 1 December 2015, deed of concession that provides, as established by the agreement at the end of 2015, which led to the extension of the concession, which TMT is obliged to carry out at its own expense works of lengthening and modernization of Pier VII. Works include extending the length of the quay from the current 770 meters, with a depth of -18 meters, bringing it to 870 meters, of which 810 meters operational, in order to allow the terminal to accommodate two at the same time mother container ships. In addition, it is planned that the cranes of quay can reach the 24th row of containers on the ships compared to the current limit of 21 rows. The value of Works, to be carried out in phases, would amount to 188 million euros.

Currently the annual traffic capacity of the terminal is equal to 900 thousand teu. In the first ten months of this year the terminal of TMT has enlivened a containerized trade pairs to 633 thousand TEU, with an increment of +15.8% on the correspondent period of the 2021. The company plans to close the full year 2022 with a traffic record pairs altogether to 730 thousand teu compared to 652 thousand teu enlivened last year.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
Stabile il traffico dei container nel porto di Algeciras ad ottobre
Algeciras
Nei primi dieci mesi di quest'anno sono stati movimentati quattro milioni di teu (-0,5%)
PORTI
A MSC il controllo del container terminal al Molo VII del porto di Trieste
Trieste
La quota del gruppo armatoriale in Triestre Marine Terminal salirà dal 50% all'80%
PORTI
FEPORT rinnova l'appello all'UE affinché le nuove norme sulla decarbonizzazione non danneggino i porti europei
Bruxelles
Il rischio - ha evidenziato la federazione dei terminalisti portuali - è che le compagnie di navigazione utilizzino sempre più linee feeder per servire i porti europei
PORTI
Testi (Uniport): il Codice della Navigazione non andrebbe rottamato, ma piuttosto attualizzato
Roma
Un porto - ha sottolineato - non è più un ambito chiuso in sé stesso con regole eccezionali, bensì un “sistema complesso”
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
L'emiratense AD Ports compra il gruppo marittimo, portuale e logistico spagnolo Noatum
Abu Dhabi
Transazione del valore di 660 milioni di euro
CRONACA
A Napoli “cartello” di imprenditori del settore marittimo per esercitare un controllo sulle concessioni
Napoli
Arrestate dalla Guardia Costiera nove persone. Obbligo di firma per altre sei
PORTI
BCIE assisterà finanziariamente il Nicaragua per la costruzione del porto di Bluefields
Managua
Il nuovo scalo sarà situato sulla costa caraibica
PORTI
Porto di Ravenna, firmato un accordo sul lavoro portuale
Ravenna
La Cooperativa Portuale assumerà 45 lavoratori. Il 50% dei costi della formazione sarà sostenuto dall'AdSP. Le imprese copriranno gli eventuali maggiori costi
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico delle merci nel porto di Venezia accusa un calo del -9,5%
Venezia
L'Autorità di Sistema Portuale legge le cifre in maniera differente
PORTI
Ad ottobre il traffico delle merci nel porto di Valencia è calato del -15,4%
Valencia
Container in diminuzione del -17,8%
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Il consorzio Webuild-Salcef si è aggiudicato un contratto per potenziare il corridoio Reno-Danubio della rete TEN-T
Milano
Commessa del valore complessivo di 441 milioni di euro
MEETINGS
Genova, workshop “Nuove energie ai porti”
Genova
Si terrà venerdì a Palazzo San Giorgio
PORTI
Filt Cgil sollecita la riattivazione del tavolo interministeriale sul Porto Canale di Cagliari
Roma
Colombo: non c'è tempo da perdere e né tantomeno possiamo aspettare perché oggi c'è il paracadute di Kalport
PORTI
Il transhipment continua a trainare la crescita del traffico dei container nel porto di Barcellona
Barcellona
Ad ottobre lo scalo ha movimentato complessivamente 5,3 milioni di tonnellate di merci (+5,0%)
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
Nel 2021 il traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE è aumentato del +4,1% (-3,5% sul 2019)
Bruxelles
Nel segmento dei container, il traffico in Italia è rimasto stabile mentre è cresciuto nelle altre principali nazioni marittime
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Genova, workshop “Nuove energie ai porti”
Genova
Si terrà venerdì a Palazzo San Giorgio
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
APSEZ forms JV with Gadot Chemical Terminals in Israel to buy Haifa Port
(Business Standard)
Borrelli: “La falta de una marina mercante conspira contra el desarrollo del Puerto Buenos Aires”
(Trade News)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile