Container traffic in the port of Algeciras was stable in October

Last month the port of Algeciras has enlivened 9,70 million of tons of goods, with a progression of +5.2% on October 2021. In the miscellaneous goods sector, the total was 6,36 million tons (+3.6%), of which 5,11 million tons of containerized goods (- 0.3%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 425 thousand teu (+0.1%) and 1.25 million tons of conventional goods (+23.1%). In the sector of liquid bulk was handled 2.73 million tons (+10.8%) and in that of dry bulk 28 thousand tons (-56.0%).
In the first ten months of 2022 the Spanish port of call has Globally handled 90.84 million tons of cargoes, with an increase of +3.9% on the same period last year. The goods several have been 59,64 million tons (+1.2%), of which 47,42 million tons of goods in container (- 4.2%) totaled with a container handling of 4.00 million teu (- 0.5%) and 12,22 million tons of goods conventional (+29.7%). Liquid bulk came in at 23.58 million tons (+0.5%) and those solid to 1,28 million tons (+124.8%).