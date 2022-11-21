testata inforMARE
21 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
06:46 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Algeciras was stable in October
In the first ten months of this year are enlivened four million teu (- 0.5%)
Algeciras
November 21, 2022
Last month the port of Algeciras has enlivened 9,70 million of tons of goods, with a progression of +5.2% on October 2021. In the miscellaneous goods sector, the total was 6,36 million tons (+3.6%), of which 5,11 million tons of containerized goods (- 0.3%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 425 thousand teu (+0.1%) and 1.25 million tons of conventional goods (+23.1%). In the sector of liquid bulk was handled 2.73 million tons (+10.8%) and in that of dry bulk 28 thousand tons (-56.0%).

In the first ten months of 2022 the Spanish port of call has Globally handled 90.84 million tons of cargoes, with an increase of +3.9% on the same period last year. The goods several have been 59,64 million tons (+1.2%), of which 47,42 million tons of goods in container (- 4.2%) totaled with a container handling of 4.00 million teu (- 0.5%) and 12,22 million tons of goods conventional (+29.7%). Liquid bulk came in at 23.58 million tons (+0.5%) and those solid to 1,28 million tons (+124.8%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
Stabile il traffico dei container nel porto di Algeciras ad ottobre
Algeciras
Nei primi dieci mesi di quest'anno sono stati movimentati quattro milioni di teu (-0,5%)
PORTI
A MSC il controllo del container terminal al Molo VII del porto di Trieste
Trieste
La quota del gruppo armatoriale in Triestre Marine Terminal salirà dal 50% all'80%
PORTI
FEPORT rinnova l'appello all'UE affinché le nuove norme sulla decarbonizzazione non danneggino i porti europei
Bruxelles
Il rischio - ha evidenziato la federazione dei terminalisti portuali - è che le compagnie di navigazione utilizzino sempre più linee feeder per servire i porti europei
PORTI
Testi (Uniport): il Codice della Navigazione non andrebbe rottamato, ma piuttosto attualizzato
Roma
Un porto - ha sottolineato - non è più un ambito chiuso in sé stesso con regole eccezionali, bensì un “sistema complesso”
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
L'emiratense AD Ports compra il gruppo marittimo, portuale e logistico spagnolo Noatum
Abu Dhabi
Transazione del valore di 660 milioni di euro
CRONACA
A Napoli “cartello” di imprenditori del settore marittimo per esercitare un controllo sulle concessioni
Napoli
Arrestate dalla Guardia Costiera nove persone. Obbligo di firma per altre sei
PORTI
BCIE assisterà finanziariamente il Nicaragua per la costruzione del porto di Bluefields
Managua
Il nuovo scalo sarà situato sulla costa caraibica
PORTI
Porto di Ravenna, firmato un accordo sul lavoro portuale
Ravenna
La Cooperativa Portuale assumerà 45 lavoratori. Il 50% dei costi della formazione sarà sostenuto dall'AdSP. Le imprese copriranno gli eventuali maggiori costi
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico delle merci nel porto di Venezia accusa un calo del -9,5%
Venezia
L'Autorità di Sistema Portuale legge le cifre in maniera differente
PORTI
Ad ottobre il traffico delle merci nel porto di Valencia è calato del -15,4%
Valencia
Container in diminuzione del -17,8%
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Il consorzio Webuild-Salcef si è aggiudicato un contratto per potenziare il corridoio Reno-Danubio della rete TEN-T
Milano
Commessa del valore complessivo di 441 milioni di euro
MEETINGS
Genova, workshop “Nuove energie ai porti”
Genova
Si terrà venerdì a Palazzo San Giorgio
PORTI
Filt Cgil sollecita la riattivazione del tavolo interministeriale sul Porto Canale di Cagliari
Roma
Colombo: non c'è tempo da perdere e né tantomeno possiamo aspettare perché oggi c'è il paracadute di Kalport
PORTI
Il transhipment continua a trainare la crescita del traffico dei container nel porto di Barcellona
Barcellona
Ad ottobre lo scalo ha movimentato complessivamente 5,3 milioni di tonnellate di merci (+5,0%)
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
Nel 2021 il traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE è aumentato del +4,1% (-3,5% sul 2019)
Bruxelles
Nel segmento dei container, il traffico in Italia è rimasto stabile mentre è cresciuto nelle altre principali nazioni marittime
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Genova, workshop “Nuove energie ai porti”
Genova
Si terrà venerdì a Palazzo San Giorgio
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
APSEZ forms JV with Gadot Chemical Terminals in Israel to buy Haifa Port
(Business Standard)
Borrelli: “La falta de una marina mercante conspira contra el desarrollo del Puerto Buenos Aires”
(Trade News)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile