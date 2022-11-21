testata inforMARE
The Russian Ministry of Transport terminates agreements with classification societies RINA and BV
They were the only ones authorized to provide services to Russian ships
San Pietroburgo
November 21, 2022
The Ministry of Transport of Russia terminated the agreements with the Italian classification society RINA and that French Bureau Veritas (BV), agreements which granted the two foreign companies authorization to issue class certificates and to carry out surveillance activities on flag vessels Russian. This was announced by the Russian news agency "IAA PortNews" citing sources close to the ministry and specifying that The Ministry's decision was communicated by a industry association with shipping companies.

Following the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the consequent sanctions adopted by Western nations against Moscow, the company of classification French had announced a reduction in own activities in Russia and for Russian ships. The Italian RINA had obtained the authorization of the Ministry of Transport Russian to provide services to Russian-flagged vessels in 2014. IAA PortNews recalled that RINA and BV were the only two companies classification with which Russia had concluded agreements for provide services to Russian ships.
