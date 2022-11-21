To October the traffic of the goods in the port of Genoa is dropped of the -6.5%, while to Savona-Vado it has grown of +5.1%

Last month the port of Genoa, with a total of 3.84 million of tons enlivened, it has recorded a bending of the -6,5% of activity on October 2021 despite an increase in +6.1% of the goods various that are piled to 2,80 million tonnes, including 1.90 million tonnes of cargo containerized (+8.0%) realized with a handling of containers pairs 206 thousand teu (+6.1%) and 898 thousand tons of goods conventional (+2.3%). Solid bulk in the commercial sector that totaled 50 thousand tons (+18,0%). On the other hand, solid bulk in the sector is decreasing industrial, attested to 107 thousand tons (- 29.7%), so like liquid bulk, with a traffic of mineral oils that is State pairs to 727 thousand tons (- 34.6%), that of vegetable oils and wine at 44 thousand tons (- 4.3%) and that of chemicals at 44 thousand tons (- 8.8%). In the passenger sector, cruise passengers have been 178 thousand (+57.8%) and the passengers of the ferries (+28.8%).
In October 2022 the traffic in the port of Savona-Vado Ligure is Grown of +5.1% going up to 1,30 million tons. Goods several have been 647 thousand tons (+10.5%), including 271 thousand tons of goods in container (+19.3%) and 376 thousand tons of conventional goods (+5.0%). The solid bulk was 155 thousand tons (+13.0%). In the liquid bulk segment are 467 thousand tons of mineral oils (- 0.5%) and 16 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (- 54.6%). Cruise passengers They were 101 thousand (+156.2%) and the passengers of the ferries 21 thousand (+9,3%).
In the first ten months of this year the port of Genoa has Globally enlivened 43.04 million tons of goods, with a progression of +3.4% on the same period of 2021. Goods containerized, with a handling of 2,14 million teu (- 1.2%), they are piled to 20,09 million tons (+3.3%). In Conventional goods also increased to 8.59 million tons (+2,9%). Solid bulk sales were 593 thousand tons (- 5.4%) and those of the industrial sector 1,25 million tons (- 23.8%). Mineral oils were 11.15 million tons (+8.1%), liquid chemicals 420 thousand tons (+7.6%) and vegetable oils and wine 336 thousand tons (+32,2%). The passengers have been 2,96 million (+54.2%), of which 2,04 million in the segment of ferries (+29.6%) and 919 thousand in that of cruises (+166.3%).
In the period January-October of 2022 the port of Savona-Vado Ligure has enlivened 13,18 million tons (+14.2%), of which 3,70 million tons of goods conventional (+10.5%), 2,45 million tons of containerized goods (+13.7%), 1.51 million tons of solid bulk (+2.9%) and 5,43 million tons of liquid bulk (+20.0%). Cruise passengers have been 377 thousand (+174.1%) and ferry passengers 485 thousand (+122.3%).