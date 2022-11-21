testata inforMARE
22 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
00:55 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
To October the traffic of the goods in the port of Genoa is dropped of the -6.5%, while to Savona-Vado it has grown of +5.1%
In the first ten months of 2022 marked increases of +3.4% and +14.2% respectively
Genova
November 21, 2022
Last month the port of Genoa, with a total of 3.84 million of tons enlivened, it has recorded a bending of the -6,5% of activity on October 2021 despite an increase in +6.1% of the goods various that are piled to 2,80 million tonnes, including 1.90 million tonnes of cargo containerized (+8.0%) realized with a handling of containers pairs 206 thousand teu (+6.1%) and 898 thousand tons of goods conventional (+2.3%). Solid bulk in the commercial sector that totaled 50 thousand tons (+18,0%). On the other hand, solid bulk in the sector is decreasing industrial, attested to 107 thousand tons (- 29.7%), so like liquid bulk, with a traffic of mineral oils that is State pairs to 727 thousand tons (- 34.6%), that of vegetable oils and wine at 44 thousand tons (- 4.3%) and that of chemicals at 44 thousand tons (- 8.8%). In the passenger sector, cruise passengers have been 178 thousand (+57.8%) and the passengers of the ferries (+28.8%).

In October 2022 the traffic in the port of Savona-Vado Ligure is Grown of +5.1% going up to 1,30 million tons. Goods several have been 647 thousand tons (+10.5%), including 271 thousand tons of goods in container (+19.3%) and 376 thousand tons of conventional goods (+5.0%). The solid bulk was 155 thousand tons (+13.0%). In the liquid bulk segment are 467 thousand tons of mineral oils (- 0.5%) and 16 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (- 54.6%). Cruise passengers They were 101 thousand (+156.2%) and the passengers of the ferries 21 thousand (+9,3%).

In the first ten months of this year the port of Genoa has Globally enlivened 43.04 million tons of goods, with a progression of +3.4% on the same period of 2021. Goods containerized, with a handling of 2,14 million teu (- 1.2%), they are piled to 20,09 million tons (+3.3%). In Conventional goods also increased to 8.59 million tons (+2,9%). Solid bulk sales were 593 thousand tons (- 5.4%) and those of the industrial sector 1,25 million tons (- 23.8%). Mineral oils were 11.15 million tons (+8.1%), liquid chemicals 420 thousand tons (+7.6%) and vegetable oils and wine 336 thousand tons (+32,2%). The passengers have been 2,96 million (+54.2%), of which 2,04 million in the segment of ferries (+29.6%) and 919 thousand in that of cruises (+166.3%).

In the period January-October of 2022 the port of Savona-Vado Ligure has enlivened 13,18 million tons (+14.2%), of which 3,70 million tons of goods conventional (+10.5%), 2,45 million tons of containerized goods (+13.7%), 1.51 million tons of solid bulk (+2.9%) and 5,43 million tons of liquid bulk (+20.0%). Cruise passengers have been 377 thousand (+174.1%) and ferry passengers 485 thousand (+122.3%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
Ad ottobre il traffico delle merci nel porto di Genova è calato del -6,5%, mentre a Savona-Vado è cresciuto del +5,1%
Genova
Nei primi dieci mesi del 2022 segnati incrementi rispettivamente del +3,4% e +14,2%
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
ÖBB Rail Cargo punta sempre più sul porto di Trieste quale porta marittima per i mercati austriaco ed europeo
Vienna
Matthä: i costi esterni sono tre volte superiori per i camion che per i treni, non sono a carico di chi inquina, ma dei contribuenti
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
La finlandese Viking Line acquisisce il 17,1% della connazionale Eckerö
Mariehamn
La quota è stata comprata per 10,3 milioni di euro
INDUSTRIA
Il Ministero dei Trasporti russo rescinde gli accordi con le società di classificazione RINA e BV
San Pietroburgo
Erano le uniche autorizzate a fornire servizi alle navi russe
PORTI
Stabile il traffico dei container nel porto di Algeciras ad ottobre
Algeciras
Nei primi dieci mesi di quest'anno sono stati movimentati quattro milioni di teu (-0,5%)
PORTI
A MSC il controllo del container terminal al Molo VII del porto di Trieste
Trieste
La quota del gruppo armatoriale in Triestre Marine Terminal salirà dal 50% all'80%
AMBIENTE
Nel valutare quali fuel sono idonei alla decarbonizzazione dello shipping è necessario prendere in considerazione il loro intero ciclo di vita
Bruxelles
Lo hanno evidenziato WSC, DS, KVNR, SSA, RHC e MI ai politici europei
PORTI
Ad ottobre il traffico delle merci nel porto di Valencia è calato del -15,4%
Valencia
Container in diminuzione del -17,8%
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Il consorzio Webuild-Salcef si è aggiudicato un contratto per potenziare il corridoio Reno-Danubio della rete TEN-T
Milano
Commessa del valore complessivo di 441 milioni di euro
MEETINGS
Genova, workshop “Nuove energie ai porti”
Genova
Si terrà venerdì a Palazzo San Giorgio
PORTI
Filt Cgil sollecita la riattivazione del tavolo interministeriale sul Porto Canale di Cagliari
Roma
Colombo: non c'è tempo da perdere e né tantomeno possiamo aspettare perché oggi c'è il paracadute di Kalport
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
Nel 2021 il traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE è aumentato del +4,1% (-3,5% sul 2019)
Bruxelles
Nel segmento dei container, il traffico in Italia è rimasto stabile mentre è cresciuto nelle altre principali nazioni marittime
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Genova, workshop “Nuove energie ai porti”
Genova
Si terrà venerdì a Palazzo San Giorgio
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Dollar crisis hits shipping sector as payment to MLOs face hurdles
(The Financial Express)
APSEZ forms JV with Gadot Chemical Terminals in Israel to buy Haifa Port
(Business Standard)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile