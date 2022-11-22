The Transport Regulation Authority launches a fact-finding investigation on the road transport and logistics sectors

The Transport Regulation Authority has decided to launch a consultation on the road haulage sectors, and logistics with the aim of evaluating the opportunity to adopt new regulatory measures and/or the adoption of others Instruments provided for by the legislation by the Authority in the areas of its competence. The ART specified that with The investigation, which will end on July 28, has the objective of acquiring information on the issues, including the others, access by new companies to the market by motor vehicles equipped with low-pollution traction; of the regulation of the loading/unloading of vehicles by drivers with particular reference to urban centres; of unproductive expectations in correspondence of ports, railway yards and freight ports; of criticality of the current legislation on transport in subvection; the effectiveness and efficiency of the current system concerning determination of minimum road transport tariffs; Of Infrastructure Service Appliance Requirements motorways for road traffic safety requirements.
Among the considerations that led ART to deliberate the opening of the investigation, the Authority noted that "the current regulatory framework affecting road transport and logistics presupposes a regulation of the sector, not only economic, which ensure measures to further improve the efficiency of so-called nodes infrastructural, i.e. ports, hinterlands, roads, with the objective of eliminating barriers to entry for individuals markets, to ensure equal access for operators economic to the same infrastructures, to define criteria for the determination of tariffs and tolls for the use of infrastructure, which are oriented to the relevant costs and consequently to a reduction of tariff levels, to the benefit of users'.