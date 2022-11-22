testata inforMARE
22 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
15:43 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
LOGISTICS
The Transport Regulation Authority launches a fact-finding investigation on the road transport and logistics sectors
Among the information elements that ART intends to acquire, those relating to unproductive expectations in correspondence with ports, railway yards and freight ports
Torino
November 22, 2022
The Transport Regulation Authority has decided to launch a consultation on the road haulage sectors, and logistics with the aim of evaluating the opportunity to adopt new regulatory measures and/or the adoption of others Instruments provided for by the legislation by the Authority in the areas of its competence. The ART specified that with The investigation, which will end on July 28, has the objective of acquiring information on the issues, including the others, access by new companies to the market by motor vehicles equipped with low-pollution traction; of the regulation of the loading/unloading of vehicles by drivers with particular reference to urban centres; of unproductive expectations in correspondence of ports, railway yards and freight ports; of criticality of the current legislation on transport in subvection; the effectiveness and efficiency of the current system concerning determination of minimum road transport tariffs; Of Infrastructure Service Appliance Requirements motorways for road traffic safety requirements.

Among the considerations that led ART to deliberate the opening of the investigation, the Authority noted that "the current regulatory framework affecting road transport and logistics presupposes a regulation of the sector, not only economic, which ensure measures to further improve the efficiency of so-called nodes infrastructural, i.e. ports, hinterlands, roads, with the objective of eliminating barriers to entry for individuals markets, to ensure equal access for operators economic to the same infrastructures, to define criteria for the determination of tariffs and tolls for the use of infrastructure, which are oriented to the relevant costs and consequently to a reduction of tariff levels, to the benefit of users'.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
Analisi di Fedespedi sulle performance operative ed economico-finanziarie dei container terminal italiani
Milano
Positivi i risultati economici a fronte di un lieve rialzo dei volumi movimentati
LOGISTICA
L'Autorità di Regolazione dei Trasporti avvia un'indagine conoscitiva sui settori dell'autotrasporto e della logistica
Torino
Fra gli elementi informativi che l'ART intende acquisire, quelli relativi alle attese improduttive in corrispondenza di porti, scali ferroviari e interporti
PORTI
Ad ottobre il traffico delle merci nel porto di Genova è calato del -6,5%, mentre a Savona-Vado è cresciuto del +5,1%
Genova
Nei primi dieci mesi del 2022 segnati incrementi rispettivamente del +3,4% e +14,2%
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
ÖBB Rail Cargo punta sempre più sul porto di Trieste quale porta marittima per i mercati austriaco ed europeo
Vienna
Matthä: i costi esterni sono tre volte superiori per i camion che per i treni, non sono a carico di chi inquina, ma dei contribuenti
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
La finlandese Viking Line acquisisce il 17,1% della connazionale Eckerö
Mariehamn
La quota è stata comprata per 10,3 milioni di euro
INDUSTRIA
Il Ministero dei Trasporti russo rescinde gli accordi con le società di classificazione RINA e BV
San Pietroburgo
Erano le uniche autorizzate a fornire servizi alle navi russe
PORTI
Stabile il traffico dei container nel porto di Algeciras ad ottobre
Algeciras
Nei primi dieci mesi di quest'anno sono stati movimentati quattro milioni di teu (-0,5%)
PORTI
A MSC il controllo del container terminal al Molo VII del porto di Trieste
Trieste
La quota del gruppo armatoriale in Triestre Marine Terminal salirà dal 50% all'80%
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Nel 2021 il trasporto delle merci in Svizzera è aumentato del +4%
Neuchâtel
I carichi su strada sono cresciuti del +2,7% e su rotaia del +6,2%
AMBIENTE
Nel valutare quali fuel sono idonei alla decarbonizzazione dello shipping è necessario prendere in considerazione il loro intero ciclo di vita
PORTI
Ad ottobre il traffico delle merci nel porto di Valencia è calato del -15,4%
Valencia
Container in diminuzione del -17,8%
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Il consorzio Webuild-Salcef si è aggiudicato un contratto per potenziare il corridoio Reno-Danubio della rete TEN-T
Milano
Commessa del valore complessivo di 441 milioni di euro
PORTI
Filt Cgil sollecita la riattivazione del tavolo interministeriale sul Porto Canale di Cagliari
Roma
Colombo: non c'è tempo da perdere e né tantomeno possiamo aspettare perché oggi c'è il paracadute di Kalport
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
Nel 2021 il traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE è aumentato del +4,1% (-3,5% sul 2019)
Bruxelles
Nel segmento dei container, il traffico in Italia è rimasto stabile mentre è cresciuto nelle altre principali nazioni marittime
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Genova, workshop “Nuove energie ai porti”
Genova
Si terrà venerdì a Palazzo San Giorgio
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Dollar crisis hits shipping sector as payment to MLOs face hurdles
(The Financial Express)
APSEZ forms JV with Gadot Chemical Terminals in Israel to buy Haifa Port
(Business Standard)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile