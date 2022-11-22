testata inforMARE
22 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
15:43 GMT+1
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In 2021, freight transport in Switzerland increased by +4%
The cargos on road are grown of +2.7% and on rail of +6.2%
Neuchâtel
November 22, 2022
Last year in Switzerland the services of freight transport on road are increased of +2.7% and on rail of +6.2% compared to the 2020, resulting in an overall increase in transport terrestrial by +4.0%. This was announced today by the Federal Office Swiss statistics highlighting that in 2021 the number of kilometres travelled by road freight trucks is It was the highest in the last 20 years. Last year also the transport of containers both on river boats used on the Rhine and both by rail has reached record figures.

In particular, in 2021 transport performance on the network Swiss road and rail totalled 27.8 billion tonne-kilometres. This is a fact that, in addition to being +4.0% higher than the previous year, higher even compared to the period before the start of the pandemic of Covid-19, with both modes of transport in 2021 have increased their performance compared to 2019 (railway: +3.0%, road: +1.7%).

In 2021 trucks (total weight over 3.5 tons) have 2,273 million kilometres in Switzerland, and around 78% of the Total (1,776 million km) of transport services are from ascribed to vehicles registered in Switzerland and 22% (497 million of km, new record figure) to foreign vehicles.

In 2021, moreover, the mileage performance of trucks In addition, about 4,947 million kilometers traveled by goods vans (maximum total weight of 3.5 tons). The Statistical Office pointed out that, In parallel with the continuous growth in the amount of These latter vehicles, are also constantly increasing their mileage performance, so much so that in 2021 they were about +67% higher than in 2000.

2021 was also a record year for transport combined rail freight: a total of 1.37 million Containers, swap bodies and semi-trailers were transported on railway lines, +9.7% more than in 2020. The transport of lorries and articulated vehicles by rail, the so-called "Rolling highway", even marked a increase of +20.4% compared to the previous year. However this segment has not yet recovered the decline of 2020 when The operation of the rolling highway had been strongly reduced due to the pandemic (2019: 86,000 vehicles transported; 2020: 54.000; 2021: 65.000).

With regard to river traffic, last year in ports Swiss Rhine Islands 79,214 containers were transhipped to Basel, including 32,386 20-foot containers and 46,828 40-foot containers, For a record total of 126 042 container from 20' (teu), +10.5% in more than the previous year. The Statistical Office has noted that this is a particularly historic peak significant considering that in 2021 boats on the Rhine have been able to operate only to a limited extent, both in the summer (due to of high water) than in late autumn (due to low water).
