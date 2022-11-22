testata inforMARE
22 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
15:43 GMT+1
PORTS
Fedespedi's analysis on the operational and economic-financial performance of Italian container terminals
Economic results were positive in the face of a slight rise in eventful volumes
Milano
November 22, 2022
The Fedespedi Studies Centre today published the analysis entitled "I Terminal container in Italy : an economic-financial analysis", a document that aims to assess the economic-financial performance of the main management companies Italian terminals, an area that has an increasingly crucial role in the Italian and international port system. This year's analysis is photographing the trend of 13 Italian terminals in the year 2021.

Last year the 13 terminals handled a total of 8.88 million teu-almost 79% percent of Italy's total (11.30 million teu)-on a total area of 5.121 million square metres and making use of 92 cranes from quays. Compared to 2020, the terminals recorded overall growth of 1.3% percent in terms of eventful teu.

The best performances, in percentage terms, were carried out by the terminals of La Spezia-Terminal of the Gulf (+ 21.2%), and La Spezia Container Terminal (+ 16.9%)-and from the Terminal Container of Ravenna (+ 11.9%). More contained growth in Genoa, the first container port at the national level, which records 6.4% at the Sech (Terminal Container Port of Genoa) and 4.9% in Pra '(PSA Genova Pra'). In decline, however, the movements in Salerno (-18.3%), Venice (-14.2%) and Civitavecchia (-10.3%).

As far as economic and financial performance is concerned, the end of the economic and financial performance has benefited from the recovery of the economy and the traffic recorded in 2021 : the terminals achieved a turnover of 768.3 million euros in the complex. an added value of 430 million euros and a final result of 94.9 million euros. Compared with 2020 (679.2 million), overall revenue increased by 13.1% percent. All of the companies have closed the balance sheet positively with profits falling only in Ancona, Civitavecchia and Salerno (in the overall earnings they grew 70.9% percent). The best results in turnover terms follow the results of the operating performance (eventful teu) : La Spezia records at the Gulf Terminal + 35.1% and at La Spezia Container Terminal + 23.4%. Negative results, instead, in Ancona (-5.2%) and Venice (-7.7%).


COMPANY CONSIDERED AND OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Company TEU
2019 		TEU
2020 		TEU
2021 		Var%
2021 /-
2020 		Mq
terminal 		Meters
ban-
who-
na 		n. gru
ban-
who-
na 		m ban-
who-
na/gru
Adriatic Container Terminal (Ancona) 176.193 158.667 167.338 5.5% 60.000 333 3 111
Co.Na.Te.Co. (Naples) 519.594 526.808 523.043 -0.7% 157.000 970 6 162
Spice Container Ends (La Spezia) 1.304.522 1.081.071 1.263.518 16.9% 453000 986 11 90
Medcenter Container Terminal (Gioa Tauro) 2.522.874 3.193.360 3.146.533 -1.5% 1.600.000 3.391 22 154
Rome Terminal Container Civitavecchia) n.d. 93.504 83.903 -20.3% 225.000 750 2 375
Salerno Container Terminal (Salerno) 262.935 386.943 316.167 -18.3% 110.000 900 6 150
Terminal Container Port of Genoa (Genoa) 311.749 270.002 287.364 6.4% 174.000 526 5 105
Terminal Container Ravenna (Ravenna) 180.918 164.044 183.553 11.9% 250.000 670 4 168
Terminal of the Gulf (La Spezia) n.d. 92.589 112.198 21.2% 42.000 310 3 103
Terminal Darsena Toscana (Livorno) 560.339 469.498 468.942 -0.1% 339.000 1.430 6 238
Trieste Marine Terminal (Trieste) 688.649 687.921 652.319 -5.2% 400.000 770 7 110
Venice Container Terminal (Venice) 310.054 255.000 218.731 -14.2% 283.000 852 5 170
PSA Genova Pra ' (Genoa) 1.604.305 1.387.016 1.454.582 4.9% 978.000 1.494 12 125
Total (A) 8.442.132 8.766.423 8.878.191 1.3% 5.121.000 13.382 92 145
Total ITALY (B) 10.783.675 10.687.151 11.296.719 5.7%



A/B (%) 78.3% 82.0% 78.6%




Source : Fedespedi from corporate balance sheets, internet sites of companies, press


FINANCIAL ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE

Company Turnover
2020
(x ' 000€) 		Turnover
2021
(x ' 000€) 		Var%
2021 /-
2020
Val.agg.
2021
(x ' 000€)
EBITDA
2021
(x ' 000€)
EBIT
2021
(x ' 000€)
Result
final
2020
(x ' 000€) 		Result
final
2021
(x ' 000€) 		Var%
2021 /-
2020 		Di-
pen-
den-
ti
(n)
Adriatic Container Terminal (Ancona) 6.737 6.386 -5.2% 1.834 800 704 1.007 663 -34.2% 17
Co.Na.Te.Co. (Naples) 41.970 43.019 2.5% 20.841 5.302 1.893 101 755 647.5% 299
Spice Container Ends (La Spezia) 135.224 166.923 23.4% 110.177 72.215 60.621 28.512 40.105 40.7% 595
Medcenter Container Terminal (Gioa Tauro) 124.974 126.544 1.3% 75.504 15.509 214 7.019 9.316 32.7% 1214
Rome Terminal Container Civitavecchia) 7.496 8.291 10.6% 3.253 583 234 279 220 -21.1% 52
Salerno Container Terminal (Salerno) 23.653 24.742 4.6% 14.070 3.827 1.560 1.482 1.202 -18.9% 199
Terminal Container Port of Genoa (Genoa) 31.944 37.352 16.9% 21.749 5.277 433 -1.417 271 119.1% 454
Terminal Container Ravenna (Ravenna) 17.520 21.034 20.1% 9.739 5.714 3.290 1.729 3.097 79.1% 64
Terminal of the Gulf (La Spezia) 7.933 10.719 35.1% 4.686 1.769 1.340 -223 973 536.3% 47
Terminal Darsena Toscana (Livorno) 39.535 48.859 23.6% 29.015 11.685 8.469 -867 6.342 831.5% 276
Trieste Marine Terminal (Trieste) 75.786 80.175 5.8% 27.402 11.206 8.209 4.998 5.453 9.1% 303
Venice Container Terminal (Venice) 24.501 22.622 -7.7% 14.250 7.875 5.041 2.464 3.222 30.8% 83
Voltri Terminal Europe (Genoa) 141.924 171.654 20.9% 97.741 51.929 33.570 10.445 23.282 122.9% 661
Total 679.197 768.320 13.1% 430.261 193.691 125.578 55.529 94.900 70.9% 4.264
Source : Fedespedi from corporate budgets
