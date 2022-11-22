Fedespedi's analysis on the operational and economic-financial performance of Italian container terminals

The Fedespedi Studies Centre today published the analysis entitled "I Terminal container in Italy : an economic-financial analysis", a document that aims to assess the economic-financial performance of the main management companies Italian terminals, an area that has an increasingly crucial role in the Italian and international port system. This year's analysis is photographing the trend of 13 Italian terminals in the year 2021.
Last year the 13 terminals handled a total of 8.88 million teu-almost 79% percent of Italy's total (11.30 million teu)-on a total area of 5.121 million square metres and making use of 92 cranes from quays. Compared to 2020, the terminals recorded overall growth of 1.3% percent in terms of eventful teu.
The best performances, in percentage terms, were carried out by the terminals of La Spezia-Terminal of the Gulf (+ 21.2%), and La Spezia Container Terminal (+ 16.9%)-and from the Terminal Container of Ravenna (+ 11.9%). More contained growth in Genoa, the first container port at the national level, which records 6.4% at the Sech (Terminal Container Port of Genoa) and 4.9% in Pra '(PSA Genova Pra'). In decline, however, the movements in Salerno (-18.3%), Venice (-14.2%) and Civitavecchia (-10.3%).
As far as economic and financial performance is concerned, the end of the economic and financial performance has benefited from the recovery of the economy and the traffic recorded in 2021 : the terminals achieved a turnover of 768.3 million euros in the complex. an added value of 430 million euros and a final result of 94.9 million euros. Compared with 2020 (679.2 million), overall revenue increased by 13.1% percent. All of the companies have closed the balance sheet positively with profits falling only in Ancona, Civitavecchia and Salerno (in the overall earnings they grew 70.9% percent). The best results in turnover terms follow the results of the operating performance (eventful teu) : La Spezia records at the Gulf Terminal + 35.1% and at La Spezia Container Terminal + 23.4%. Negative results, instead, in Ancona (-5.2%) and Venice (-7.7%).
COMPANY CONSIDERED AND OPERATING PERFORMANCE
|Company
|TEU
2019
|TEU
2020
|TEU
2021
|Var%
2021 /-
2020
|Mq
terminal
|Meters
ban-
who-
na
|n. gru
ban-
who-
na
|m ban-
who-
na/gru
|Adriatic Container Terminal (Ancona)
|176.193
|158.667
|167.338
|5.5%
|60.000
|333
|3
|111
|Co.Na.Te.Co. (Naples)
|519.594
|526.808
|523.043
|-0.7%
|157.000
|970
|6
|162
|Spice Container Ends (La Spezia)
|1.304.522
|1.081.071
|1.263.518
|16.9%
|453000
|986
|11
|90
|Medcenter Container Terminal (Gioa Tauro)
|2.522.874
|3.193.360
|3.146.533
|-1.5%
|1.600.000
|3.391
|22
|154
|Rome Terminal Container Civitavecchia)
|n.d.
|93.504
|83.903
|-20.3%
|225.000
|750
|2
|375
|Salerno Container Terminal (Salerno)
|262.935
|386.943
|316.167
|-18.3%
|110.000
|900
|6
|150
|Terminal Container Port of Genoa (Genoa)
|311.749
|270.002
|287.364
|6.4%
|174.000
|526
|5
|105
|Terminal Container Ravenna (Ravenna)
|180.918
|164.044
|183.553
|11.9%
|250.000
|670
|4
|168
|Terminal of the Gulf (La Spezia)
|n.d.
|92.589
|112.198
|21.2%
|42.000
|310
|3
|103
|Terminal Darsena Toscana (Livorno)
|560.339
|469.498
|468.942
|-0.1%
|339.000
|1.430
|6
|238
|Trieste Marine Terminal (Trieste)
|688.649
|687.921
|652.319
|-5.2%
|400.000
|770
|7
|110
|Venice Container Terminal (Venice)
|310.054
|255.000
|218.731
|-14.2%
|283.000
|852
|5
|170
|PSA Genova Pra ' (Genoa)
|1.604.305
|1.387.016
|1.454.582
|4.9%
|978.000
|1.494
|12
|125
|Total (A)
|8.442.132
|8.766.423
|8.878.191
|1.3%
|5.121.000
|13.382
|92
|145
|Total ITALY (B)
|10.783.675
|10.687.151
|11.296.719
|5.7%
|
|
|
|
|A/B (%)
|78.3%
|82.0%
|78.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|Source : Fedespedi from corporate balance sheets, internet sites of companies, press
FINANCIAL ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE
|Company
|Turnover
2020
(x ' 000€)
|Turnover
2021
(x ' 000€)
|Var%
2021 /-
2020
|
- Val.agg.
2021
- (x ' 000€)
|
- EBITDA
2021
- (x ' 000€)
|
- EBIT
2021
- (x ' 000€)
|Result
final
2020
(x ' 000€)
|Result
final
2021
(x ' 000€)
|Var%
2021 /-
2020
|Di-
pen-
den-
ti
(n)
|Adriatic Container Terminal (Ancona)
|6.737
|6.386
|-5.2%
|1.834
|800
|704
|1.007
|663
|-34.2%
|17
|Co.Na.Te.Co. (Naples)
|41.970
|43.019
|2.5%
|20.841
|5.302
|1.893
|101
|755
|647.5%
|299
|Spice Container Ends (La Spezia)
|135.224
|166.923
|23.4%
|110.177
|72.215
|60.621
|28.512
|40.105
|40.7%
|595
|Medcenter Container Terminal (Gioa Tauro)
|124.974
|126.544
|1.3%
|75.504
|15.509
|214
|7.019
|9.316
|32.7%
|1214
|Rome Terminal Container Civitavecchia)
|7.496
|8.291
|10.6%
|3.253
|583
|234
|279
|220
|-21.1%
|52
|Salerno Container Terminal (Salerno)
|23.653
|24.742
|4.6%
|14.070
|3.827
|1.560
|1.482
|1.202
|-18.9%
|199
|Terminal Container Port of Genoa (Genoa)
|31.944
|37.352
|16.9%
|21.749
|5.277
|433
|-1.417
|271
|119.1%
|454
|Terminal Container Ravenna (Ravenna)
|17.520
|21.034
|20.1%
|9.739
|5.714
|3.290
|1.729
|3.097
|79.1%
|64
|Terminal of the Gulf (La Spezia)
|7.933
|10.719
|35.1%
|4.686
|1.769
|1.340
|-223
|973
|536.3%
|47
|Terminal Darsena Toscana (Livorno)
|39.535
|48.859
|23.6%
|29.015
|11.685
|8.469
|-867
|6.342
|831.5%
|276
|Trieste Marine Terminal (Trieste)
|75.786
|80.175
|5.8%
|27.402
|11.206
|8.209
|4.998
|5.453
|9.1%
|303
|Venice Container Terminal (Venice)
|24.501
|22.622
|-7.7%
|14.250
|7.875
|5.041
|2.464
|3.222
|30.8%
|83
|Voltri Terminal Europe (Genoa)
|141.924
|171.654
|20.9%
|97.741
|51.929
|33.570
|10.445
|23.282
|122.9%
|661
|Total
|679.197
|768.320
|13.1%
|430.261
|193.691
|125.578
|55.529
|94.900
|70.9%
|4.264
|Source : Fedespedi from corporate budgets