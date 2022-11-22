In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Naples increased by 3.7% percent, while in Salerno it fell -16.2% percent

In the third quarter of this year the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia managed by the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea handled 8.16 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -5.0% percent on the corresponding period of 2021, of which 4.66 million tonnes are at the landing (-3.9%) and 3.34 million tonnes at embarkation (-6.5%).
In the July-September period of 2022, the sole port of Naples globally handled 5.04 million tonnes of cargo (+ 3.7%). Miscellaneous goods amounted to 2.98 million tonnes (-0.5%), including 1.71 million tonnes of containerized goods (+ 4.0%) carried out with a container handling of 172,081 teu (+ 7.4%) and 1.26 million tonnes of rotable (-6.0%). Also stable the overall data of the solid bulk bulk that was 331mila tonnes (-0.1%), of which 112mila tonnes of metallurgical products (-29.0%), 72mila tonnes of cereals (-20.0%) and 147mila tonnes of other dry bulk (+ 76.0%) were found. Liquid bulk rinses grew by 12.6% to 1.73 million tonnes, of which 1.41 million tonnes of refined petroleum products (+ 14.2%), 258mila tonnes of gas petroleum products, liquefied or compressed and natural gas. (+ 4.1%) and 61mila tons of other liquid loads (+ 15.8%). In the passenger sector, traffic was 3.46 million people (+ 51.5%), including 574mila crucierists (+ 477.6%) and 2.88 million regular services passengers (+ 32.1%).
In the third quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in the port of Salerno stood at 3.12 million tonnes (-16.2%). Miscellaneous goods were 3.03 million tonnes (-16.8%), of which 936mila tonnes of cargo in containers (-26.0%) with an handling of containers equal to 86,711 teu (-16.1%), 1.86 million tonnes of ro-ro loads (-15 ,2%0) and 234mila tons of conventional goods (+ 26.3%). In the area of solid bulk bulk, the total was 92mila tonnes (+ 8.4%). In the passenger segment, the Cruserists were 22mila (+ 145.5%) and passengers of regular services 506mila (+ 63.8%), including 61mila passenger ferries (+ 63.5%)
In the first nine months of 2022 the ports managed by the Central Tyrrhenian AdSP handled a total of 24.35 million tons of cargo, down -3.1% percent on the same period last year. In Naples, traffic was 14.43 million tonnes (+ 7.6%) and in Salerno by 9.91 million tonnes (-15.4%).