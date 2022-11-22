First meeting in Brussels of the new EU industrial alliance on renewable fuels

Today, the first meeting of the round table of experts convened as part of the EU industrial alliance on renewable and low-emission fuels in transport, of which the Italian Assshipowners was selected, was held in Brussels. member and took part in the meeting with Enrico Allieri, responsible for the shipowner's association for maritime technology, security and the environment. The alliance, launched in April by the EU Transportation Commissioner. Adina Valean, consists of a public-private partnership aimed at aligning the entire industrial chain, helping to strengthen the production, logistics, distribution and utilization of renewable and low-carbon fuels in transport.
The objective of the roundtable is to contribute to the objectives of the alliance by identifying the technological pathways relevant to the decarbonisation of maritime transport, as well as the necessary conditions and support measures to ensure the increase in the production of renewable and low-carbon fuels. Particular attention will be paid to the roundtable discussion of the "barriers" to the distribution and production of such fuels, one of the main and most difficult challenges in the road to achieving the challenging objectives set. Tuesday's meeting, in which Alexander Feindt (MAN Energy Solutions) was named chairman of the roundtable, called the work schedule for the next few months.