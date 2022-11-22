In October, freight traffic in Chinese seaports increased by 3.7% percent

Last month Chinese ports handled 1.38 billion tons of cargo, an increase of 4.4% percent on October 2021, of which 872.2 million tons passed through seaports (+ 3.7% percent) and 507.0 million tons through inland ports (+ 5.5%). The only traffic to and from abroad amounted to 393.4 million tonnes (+ 0.2%), of which 350.9 million tonnes are handled by seaports (0%) and 42.5 million tonnes from inland ports (+ 2.2%).
Last month container traffic was globally equal to 25.6 million teu (+ 4.3%), of which 22.4 million teu in seaports (+ 3.4%) and 3.2 million teu in inland ports (+ 11.5%).
In October 2022, the largest volumes of international goods were handled by the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 44.3 million tonnes (-8.8%), Qingdao with 38.7 million tonnes (+ 3.9%), Shanghai with 32.8 million tonnes (-8.6%), Rizhao with 28.6 million tonnes (+ 1.3%) and Tianjin with 24.9 million tonnes (-1.3%).
In the first ten months of this year total traffic in goods was 12.93 billion tonnes, with a slight growth of 0.5% over the same period in 2021, of which 8.40 billion were handled by seaports (+ 1.2%) and 4.53 billion from the inland ports (-0.8%). The only container traffic has been equal globally to 244.9 million teu (+ 4.0%), of which 215.8 million teu in seaports (+ 3.7%) and 29.1 million teu in inland ports (+ 6.1%).
In the January-October period of 2022 alone international traffic stood at 3.82 billion tonnes (-3.0%), of which 4.32 billion tonnes in seaports (-2.4%) and 393.4 million tonnes in inland ports (-7.7%).