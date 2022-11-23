Stable the texture of the Greek mercantile fleet

As of September 30, it was formed by 1,826 ships worth 38.4 million tsl
November 23, 2022
At the end of last September the stock of the Greek merchant fleet was found to be almost unchanged from the previous year, with the decline in ships for the transport of dry goods and liquid bulk in place for a long time. compensated by the growth of passenger ships and units of another type. In particular, at September 30, 2022 the fleet consisted of total of 1,826 vessels for a total of 38.4 million tonnes of gross tonnage, with flexions of -0.3% and -2.8% respectively on September 30, 2021. The only ships for dry goods were 372 (-5.1%) per total of 11.0 million tsl (-6.0%). The fleet of tankers was made up of 436 units (-3.3%) for 26.0 million tsl (-1.6%). The consistency of the fleet of passenger and other vessels stood at the record share reached last August of 1,018 vessels (+ 2.9%) for 1.4 million tsl (+ 0.1%).
