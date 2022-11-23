testata inforMARE
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FerMerci, the increase in the cost of energy is likely to block freight rail transport
Tomorrow the association will propose a "Pact for the training of exercise personnel in freight rail transport"
Roma
November 23, 2022
At the present day in Rome, at the headquarters of the CNEL, of the railway freight forum "MercinTreno", FerMerci's president, Clement Charter, issued an alarm on the risk that the recent increase in cost of the energy of rail transport : " the cost of increasing electricity for the rail transport of goods is likely to block the sector. The aid provided for in the Decree aid, which was approved last summer, is not sufficient to compensate for the increases, it is considered that the increase is 517% compared to the same period in 2020.

Meanwhile, within the framework of its own strategy of involvement of industry stakeholders, FerMerci has announced membership in the association of Assorotable, as an aggregate associate. Assortable represents the manufacturers of freight locomotives, leasing / asset management companies and locomotive maintainers operating in Italy.

In addition, the association made it known that tomorrow, always at the CNEL headquarters in Rome, as part of the first appointment of "FerMerci In Training", an initiative in collaboration with the MercinTreno forum aimed at engaging in the issues of training all stakeholders in railway logistics, FerMerci will propose a "Pact for the training of exercise personnel in freight rail transport". The industry has long complained of a shortage of staff, estimated at around 3,000 units, and despite widespread youth unemployment in the country, the necessary regulatory tools are still inadequate. for the support of the formative activity of new staff.
