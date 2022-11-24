testata inforMARE
24 November 2022
Loan of 43 million euros of the EBRD to Serbia Cargo
The enhancement of the Kazakh port of Aktau also fined
Londra
November 24, 2022
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has granted a loan of 43 million euros to the Serbian state-owned rail company Serbia Cargo to finance the modernization of its fleet of freight wagons. The company will use the funds to replace its rolling stock, to purchase new locomotives and wagons and to review rail wagons in service.

" The railway sector, the director of the EBRD for the Western Balkans, Matteo Colangeli, announcing today the granting of the loan-represents a key priority for the EBRD in the Western Balkans, as we support the EBRD. nations in the region in improving their level of infrastructure and services. This will help create economic opportunities, strengthen regional integration, and promote a more sustainable transport model. "

In addition, the EBRD has issued a loan of up to 15 million to the Aktau Sea Commercial Port for the upgrading of the Kazakh port of Aktau, located on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea, through the purchase and installation of equipment.
PORTI
Nel 2021 il traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE è aumentato del +4,1% (-3,5% sul 2019)
Bruxelles
Nel segmento dei container, il traffico in Italia è rimasto stabile mentre è cresciuto nelle altre principali nazioni marittime
