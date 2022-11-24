Loan of 43 million euros of the EBRD to Serbia Cargo

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has granted a loan of 43 million euros to the Serbian state-owned rail company Serbia Cargo to finance the modernization of its fleet of freight wagons. The company will use the funds to replace its rolling stock, to purchase new locomotives and wagons and to review rail wagons in service.
" The railway sector, the director of the EBRD for the Western Balkans, Matteo Colangeli, announcing today the granting of the loan-represents a key priority for the EBRD in the Western Balkans, as we support the EBRD. nations in the region in improving their level of infrastructure and services. This will help create economic opportunities, strengthen regional integration, and promote a more sustainable transport model. "
In addition, the EBRD has issued a loan of up to 15 million to the Aktau Sea Commercial Port for the upgrading of the Kazakh port of Aktau, located on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea, through the purchase and installation of equipment.