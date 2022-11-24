Project to bring about a new free port in Wales

It was presented by Associated British Ports, Port of Milford Haven and the counties of Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire
Today, the final deadline for the presentation of tenders for the realization of a free port in Wales under the tender procedure initiated by the governments of Wales and the United Kingdom, a proposal will be advanced by the Celtic Freeport consortium that is made up of the British private port group Associated British Ports (ABP), the Port of Milford Haven, the trust that administers the port of Milford Haven, and by the administrations of the Welsh counties of Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire in which the project plans to build the port infrastructure that would command the port areas of Milford Haven and Port Talbot, the latter owned by ABP.
In anticipation of the opportunities offered by the project, the consortium's sponsors highlighted that the new Celtic Freeport port would create more than 16mila jobs and investments of up to 5.5 billion pounds, including those for the installation of wind farms in the Celtic Sea.
