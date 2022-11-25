Japan's MOL will order two new cruise ships

l Japan armor group Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has decided to equip itself with two cruise ships of 35,000 tonnes of gross tonnage that are expected to be battering Japanese flag. The firm said the investment will total about 100 billion yen (721 million) and that the shipyard has not yet been selected to entrust the new construction. MOL predicts that the first ship could be taken in delivery around 2027. The two ships will be operated by the Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Line branch.
MOL has specified that the two ocean cruise ships will be used to meet both domestic and international demand, which is believed to be growing in the future.