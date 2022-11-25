Bucchioni : SNAM has the right to develop its business, but the port of Spezia has the right to decide how to use its own infrastructure
The former art.16 and art.18 terminals-the president of maritime agents-are the companies entitled to carry out cargo-disembarkation operations
La Spezia
November 25, 2022
"Calata Malaspina is a wrong choice and the port of Spezia has all the assets necessary to manage SNAM traffic in conditions of operational normalcy that does not cause concerns to the population by minimizing interference and conditioning." The president of the Maritime Agents Association La Spezia, Giorgio Bucchioni, said in a statement on the issue of the Malaspina Calata dealership as a port of landing for natural gas transport. Liquefied from the Panigaglia regasification identified by the SNAM group Italia's LNG project, which in recent days was unanimously rejected by the La Spezia City Council.
Bucchioni recalled that the implementation of the operational possibilities of the Panigaglia terminal, which is owned by Snam, was the subject of an authoritative-administrative procedure that ended with the favourable opinion of the Region Liguria and then with the authorization of the MISE. "It is basically the president of shipping agents to carry out infrastructure works that allow gas to be embarked on the network of road stations and bettles for bunkering," said the president of shipping agents. vessels or for transfer to minor facilities. We do not forget that, in order to give the gas to the ships, today it is necessary to make it from Marseille, Barcelona or Rotterdam and, for the sake of self-traction, from Marseille. " to achieve the result that has been made possible by the expression of all the technical opinions and strictly indispensable political ones. "
Instead of the operational solution to supply the gas market for self-traction that SNAM has formalized with the instance of granting a portion of Calata Malaspina after an interlocution of a few months with different subjects with the who could not conclude any agreement ("I recall," Bucchioni said, "both the ban, the desert, and the negotiations with the Canarbino group and, I imagine, with others I have no evidence of"), the president of the maritime agents specified that " as a rule of law, the 84\94, entitled to carry out the freight embarkation operations are the art.16 and art.18 terminals (concession and undertakings) which may be responsible for a verification process. on the conditions of the concession. If SNAM does not consider pursuing the normal path and asks for its own concession on Malaspina, it is logical and normal to expect some discernment not only in the press but also in the procedures legitimately activated by the Portuale System Authority : one will have to take the examination of comments, oppositions, questions in competition that may be received, which will follow a reasoned decision of choice. Afterwards, the Consultative Commission, Partnership volleyball and Management Committee. In the meantime, "Bucchioni-lawyers, Tar, controversy over the national media with negative image returns," warned.
"I don't know how this affair will end-but I know that the choice of the Calata Malaspina sees me as opposed while I find the sensitivity of SNAM in search of a solution," he said. than to calm down as much as possible who is without preconceptions instead of transiting trucks with gas as I believe is in his own right. " "SNAM has the right to develop its business in the general interest (of Italy) and the port of Spezia has the right to indicate (and decide) on how to use its infrastructure," he said.
