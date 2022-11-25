testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
The momentum of the economic performance of CMA CGM has also lost strength
New quarterly revenue record. In the July-September period, the cargoes carried by the fleet returned to growth
Marsiglia
November 25, 2022
After a second quarter of 2022 closed with record financial performance, in the following quarter the trajectory of the economic performance of France's CMA CMA Group of shipowners and logistics continued to follow an ascending path, but, as well as occurred for the other major global shipping companies, which, like the transalpine carrier, are focused on shipping containers, the exceptionally positive trend has lost momentum, rather it seems to have turned off.

In the July-September period of this year, CMA CGM's revenues amounted to 19.91 billion, an increase that, if it was 29.9% percent on the corresponding quarter of 2021, is only 430 million. (+ 2.2%) higher than the revenues in the second quarter of 2022. A figure in itself is still substantial but rather distant from the exceptional increases in turnover recorded in previous quarters.

In the sole segment of containerized shipping, which is the core business of the French group, the turnover totaled 15.71 billion, a sum that was up 25.8% percent in the third quarter of 2021 while it was declining. -1.9% compared to the historic record marked in the second quarter of 2022.

The group's gross operating margin, with 9.15 billion, also rose 28.8% percent in the third quarter of last year but was down -4.6% percent on the historical record of the second quarter of this year. The contribution to the Mol of containerized shipping was 8.65 billion, 27.3% percent more on the third quarter of 2022 and -5.1% percent less than in the second quarter of 2022.

In the logistics sector, revenues stood at a record high of 4.34 billion, up 51.3% percent in the third quarter of last year and 14.9% percent on the July-September period of 2022 percent. The segment generated a record gross operating margin of 359 million (+ 33.1% and 5.6%, respectively).

At the differences of other containerized shipping companies, in the third quarter of this year, after four quarters of degrowth, the volumes of cargoes carried by CMA CGM's fleet increased by 4.1% per cent rising to 5.67 million teu.

Commenting on the results of the third quarter of 2022, the president and CEO of the French group, Rodolphe Saadé, specified that the decline in demand has resulted in a normalization of the volume of international trade and a significant reduction in the value of maritime nils.
PORTI
Nel 2021 il traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE è aumentato del +4,1% (-3,5% sul 2019)
Bruxelles
Nel segmento dei container, il traffico in Italia è rimasto stabile mentre è cresciuto nelle altre principali nazioni marittime
