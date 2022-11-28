Uiltransport, the government does not support the decarbonisation of the transport sector

" The government does not seem to be paying any attention to that process of decarbonisation necessary for our country, and that particularly concerns the transport system. This is at least what emerges from the latest draft of the budget bill circulating in these hours. " "In the draft of the new budget law, there are no measures that incentivise rail transport and there are absolutely insufficient initiatives for the budget law," said Claudio Tarlazzi, the secretary general of the European Union's budget law. local public transport, for which only 100 million euros are planned for the compensation of the lack of revenues due to the Covid and nothing to cope with the high fuel. "
"Even as far as Marebonus and Ferrobonus are concerned, the last draft of the law is the additional appropriations of 50 million euros, for the year 2023," he said. The only financing of 200 million euros to deal with the expensive fuel in the transport sector, which also represents an important measure, is absolutely not sufficient for the current difficulties and future challenges that the sector of the transport must address ".
"We do not want the workers to pay the consequences of these choices and we therefore call on the government to review the scheme and correct these dangerous failings," he said.