Samsung Heavy Industries successfully carries out an autonomous ride-hailing test

South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has announced the success of a test of its own autonomous ride-hailing technology carried out in recent days with the use of the school ship. Segye-ro
of the Mokpo National Maritime University. The naval unit, of 9,000 tonnes of gross tonnage, was employed in a navigation conducted remotely with the use of the remote autonomous navigation system Samsung Autonomous Ship (SAS) of the SHI on a route of about 950 kilometers in waters. South Korean.
Samsung Heavy Industries highlighted that during the test the Segye-ro succeeded in avoiding in safety 29 situations that had a risk of collision with other vessels, particularly near the rocky outlet of the leodo where several fishing vessels were approaching the unity of the Mokpo National Maritime University.