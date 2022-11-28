Grimaldi will enhance the links with Greece

The Grimaldi shipowner group will enter a fourth ro-ro ship on the Venice-Bari-Patrasso route by increasing the frequency of service that will become daily compared with the current three rotations per week. The enhancement of the maritime line will be presented at the beginning of next month with the initiative "La Puglia protagonist of the Autostrade of the Sea in Italy and in Europe", scheduled on December 6 in Bari and on December 7 in Brindisi, in the course of the which the carrier company will explain its investments in the ports of the southern Adriatic.
In addition Grimaldi will present the entry into the ferry connections with Greece. Europe Palace that will add to the ship Igoumenitsa and that, in addition to covering the Brindisi-Igoumenitsa route, it will also reach Patras. The Europe Palace , of 32,700 tons of gross tonnage, has a capacity of 1,800 passengers and 2,600 linear meters of rotatable.