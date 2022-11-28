Started in the port of Gdańsk the construction of the third container terminal of Baltic Hub

Today in the port of Gdańsk it was celebrated the beginning of the construction of the third container terminal (T3) of Baltic Hub, the terminalist company formerly named DCT Gdansk which is owned by the PSA International Group, the Polish Development Fund (PFR) and the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund (MFIs) (
of the March 19
2019). The T3, which will have 717 linear metres of quay with the depth of the -17.5-meter bottom, will allow to raise the annual traffic capacity of Baltic Hub from 1.5 million to 4.5 million teu.
The investment for the realization of the infrastructure, which includes the acquisition of seven cranes of quays capable of operating on the largest container ships in service as well as 20 cranes to semi-automated rail portal, amounts to 450 million. euro.
According to the forecasts, the third terminal container will be completed in the second quarter of 2025, but the approx will become operational in the first half of the previous year at the end of the first phase of the project.