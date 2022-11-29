Uniport calls for urgent measures to neutralize the effects of the energy crisis on ports

Uniport has highlighted the need to introduce urgent measures to neutralize the effects of the energy crisis on ports. Today, in a meeting with Salvatore Deidda, chairman of the House Transportation Commission, Pasquale Legora De Feo and Fabrizio Zerbini, vice presidents of Uniport, the association representing enterprises operating in the port, have highlighted as the port operation present markedly energised features that make specific interventions essential, in addition to the general measures of the general nature adopted here, aimed at lightening terminals and operators from unpredictable energy overruns, hardly tipping over merchandise or chargers
No less urgent, the delegation of Uniport said, is to expect at least 2023-2025 years to sterilize the annual indexation of state-owned concession fees : it would in fact be impossibly viable, " Legora De Feo said. "We can only imagine, after an increase in the year 2022 of more than 8% percent, subsequent increases in line with the continuously rising inflation rate," he said.
In addition, the representatives of the association stressed that the overcoming and resolution of duplications, not only apparent, of tasks that, depending on the subjects, may concern different bodies, such as the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, Transport Regulatory Authority, Port System Authority, Maritime Authority and ASL.